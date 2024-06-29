Chelsea confirm departure of 31-year-old who made 107 appearances for the club

Chelsea confirm departure of 31-year-old who made 107 appearances for the club

Chelsea have confirmed that Hakim Ziyech has joined Galatasaray on a permanent basis having spent last season on loan at the Turkish giants.

Ziyech will be one of a number of names to leave Stamford Bridge this summer as the club look to move on a host of high earners and fringe players.

Ian Maatsen has completed his £37.5m move to Aston Villa whilst the Blues are looking to move on the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah.

Ziyech joins Galatasaray

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax back in 2020 having put in a series of impressive performances for the Dutch giants, and he shone in their run to the Champions League semi finals in 2019.

The Morocco international made 107 appearances for the Blues in total, and scored 14 goals for the club, as well as winning the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup during his time in West London.

Ziyech is no doubt a talented player, but really lacked the consistency of a top level performer and started to fall out of favour at Chelsea.

Ziyech has completed a permanent move to Galatasaray.

He almost joined Paris Saint Germain on loan in January 2023 but that deal fell through due to Chelsea making an error with the paperwork despite Ziyech already being in Paris ready to sign.

The Moroccan was close to joining the Saudi Pro League last summer before a deal collapsed and he eventually joined Galatasaray on loan.

Ziyech made 23 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists as Galatasaray won the Turkish title.

More Stories / Latest News

Chelsea confirm departure of 31-year-old who made 107 appearances for the club

29th Jun 2024, 08:55am

“When he left I was gutted” – Chelsea star opens up on Pochettino departure

29th Jun 2024, 08:25am

Italian giants not giving up on their pursuit of 20-year-old Chelsea ace

29th Jun 2024, 07:55am

He scored twice in the 3-3 draw against against Manchester United in the group stage of the Champions League last season.

All Chelsea fans will no doubt wish Ziyech well, but he goes down as another one of those signings where you were left expecting so much more.