Chelsea Civil War: 4-4-3 formation highlighted in Behdad Eghbali doubts from Todd Boehly’s side

The Chelsea ‘civil war’ is something that is going to be ongoing now for some time yet, whether we want it to or not, and it’s the last thing that Chelsea fans need right now.

There is already a tense relationship between Chelsea fans and the ownership group right now, with many fans unhappy with how things have been ran and how things have been on the pitch during the tenure-ship of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital so far.

But the two ownership groups are now split and are in a battle to buy the other side out after vast disagreements on many things at the club. It is now Boehly vs Behdad Eghbali/Clearlake.

4-4-3 formation

Eghbali is not a football guy

Now, there’s something not right about that, is there? A 4-4-3 formation is too many players! But apparently this is what Eghbali suggested to Thomas Tuchel to play once, and Boehly’s side are now using this as a point to make in their argument that Eghbali should not be involved in football decisions at the club.

In his latest article for Give Me Sport, Ben Jacobs says:

‘There are some doubts on the Boehly side as to whether Eghbali carries enough football knowledge to be such a pivotal figure in the recruitment set-up.

‘After all, only two years ago, he was pitching tactics to Thomas Tuchel using a novel 4-4-3 formation.

‘This well-publicised incident, which the Boehly side deny they were also part of, is emphatically dismissed by Clearlake as little more than human error.

‘And Chelsea point-blank deny it ever even happened, yet it made a pretty significant impact on Tuchel, who was surely not hallucinating what he saw and heard.’