Chelsea announce Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall signing in £30m transfer from Leicester

Chelsea have signed Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for around £30million.

The 25-year-old has agreed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge and is reunited with Chelsea's new boss Enzo Maresca, having worked together last season.

Although the Foxes have lost one of their key players, the transfer will help significantly in their attempts to stay within the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules.

The fee is recorded as pure profit in accounting terms as the midfielder came through the ranks at the King Power Stadium.

He made 120 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 17 goals, 12 of which came last season as the club won promotion to the Premier League.

Leicester are interested in signing Chelsea's Michael Golding in a separate deal.