Chelsea make Alfie Gilchrist loan decision as transfer window plan set for young stars

Chelsea are planning January loan moves for their young players but have ruled out a departure for Alfie Gilchrist for now.

Gilchrist has impressed since making his Chelsea debut under Mauricio Pochettino last month and has become part of the first-team squad.

The 20-year-old defender made his first start against Preston in the FA Cup and has been described by John Terry as a “really good player” with “an unbelievable attitude”.

His impact in four senior appearances has increased loan interest, but Chelsea want to keep him around the first-team squad while they battle an injury crisis.

While Gilchrist has been made unavailable for loan for the time being, many other youngsters could leave on temporary deals before the transfer window closes.

Finland international goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom is one player who could depart on loan and even a permanent exit has not been ruled out.

Bergstrom has interest from clubs in Scandinavia and can move to move to Norway, Finland and Sweden until March, when transfer windows in those counties closes. He is in the final six months of his contract but Chelsea have an option to extend his deal by a further year.

The 21-year-old has been a regular on the bench for the first-team as Pochettino often names two goalkeepers in his matchday squads.

Full-back Dylan Williams, who has also been an unused substitute under Pochettino, is available on loan, along with fellow defender Zak Sturge, who was recalled from Peterborough United earlier this month.