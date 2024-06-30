Chelsea agree £30m fee for midfielder deemed ‘perfect fit’

Chelsea have agreed a £30m fee with Leicester City for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with the midfielder set to undergo a medical with the club today.

Enzo Maresca has made a move to reunite with Dewsbury-Hall who was a standout player under the Italian at Leicester last season.

The 25-year-old scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists as the Foxes won the Championship title, earning Leicester’s Players’ Player of the Season award and a place in the divisional Team of the Year.

Chelsea have won the race to sign Dewsbury-Hall this summer with The Athletic confirming that Leicester have reluctantly accepted a £30m offer to ease their Premier League Profit and Sustainability (PSR) concerns.

Brighton had been in advanced talks to sign the midfielder with a deal agreed that would involve Jakub Moder heading to Leicester in part-exchange, but interest from Chelsea saw that deal collapse.

Dewsbury-Hall has ambitions of breaking into the England set-up and believes the European platform Chelsea can offer will improve his international ambitions. For Maresca, Dewsbury-Hall is a player familiar with his methods and viewed as a ‘perfect fit’ for his style of football.

The midfielder, who came through the academy system at the King Power Stadium, will sign a six-year deal in West London.

