Chelsea 4-1 Paris FC: Sensational Sam Kerr hat-trick seals crucial Champions League win
Sam Kerr's stunning hat-trick saw off giant-killers Paris FC at Stamford Bridge and earned a vital three points for Chelsea in the Champions League.
The superstar Australian striker capped off her stunning haul in style, lobbing goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie from outside the box in a 4-1 home win.
She had already opened the scoring, having been quickest to tap home Lauren James's brilliant in-swinging 30th-minute cross.
Half-time substitute Fran Kirby sparked an attack, which resulted in another close-range finish from Kerr just after half-time before her excellent dipped finish killed off the opposition in the 55th-minute.
Another Emma Hayes substitute Sophie Ingle rounded off the scoring turning in a late corner in the dying embers of the game.
Kerr is the top scorer in the Champions League on four goals having also done so in the 2-2 draw away at Real Madrid in the opening match.
James dictated the match's tempo but squandered a simple early chance, with Jessie Fleming also missing a one-on-one before being taken off at half-time.
Kirby's introduction lifted Chelsea to regain control of the match after a flat first-half display.
Ultimately, Chelsea were more clinical than Paris FC even after they equalised through defender Thea Grebova's looping header just before half-time.
Mathilde Bourdieu and Louise Fleury missed big second-half chances, allowing the Blues to avoid joining Arsenal and Wolfsburg as the victims of a Paris FC giant-killing this season.
Chelsea moved second in Group D after Real Madrid's shock defeat away at Swedish side Hacken, who sit top ahead of a double-header against Chelsea in December.