Chelsea 3-1 Wolves: Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke save Robert Sanchez's blushes as Blues end winless run

Chelsea players celebrate during the win over Wolves. (Getty Images)

Chelsea scored twice in the second half to beat Wolves and end a run of five Premier League games without a win.

Enzo Maresca’s side began the night in sixth place, but victory at Stamford Bridge takes them back up to fourth - above Manchester City whom they meet at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday evening.

The Italian tactician will be hopeful of having Enzo Fernandez, Levi Colwill and Romeo Lavia back for the trip to Manchester after they all missed out against Wolves.

Their absences meant starts for Trevoh Chalobah, following his early recall from a loan spell with Crystal Palace, captain Reece James and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - his first in the league since arriving last summer from Leicester City.

The hosts began strongly, Dewsbury-Hall was involved in a melee in the six-yard box, Matt Doherty had to be alert to prevent scoring an own goal after a defensive mix-up and Cole Palmer, passed fit after an injury scare, had a powerful effort saved by Jose Sa.

When the deadlock was broken, it came via an unlikely Chelsea source and thanks to a VAR intervention.

Wolves’ inability to defend corners was on show once again as they didn’t deal with the second ball as James’ effort squeezed its way to Tosin Adarabioyo and he took one touch before finishing expertly.

Tosin gives Chelsea the lead! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/14UHmRDi4T — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 20, 2025

Though his celebrations were initially delayed as the offside flag threatened to spoil his moment but upon review, Matheus Cunha was spotted to have played the defender onside and therefore the goal was allowed to stand.

However, Chelsea couldn’t hold onto the lead going into the break as Doherty capitalised on an error from Robert Sanchez to equalise on the stroke of half-time.

The Spaniard was bailed out by a compatriot in the second half as Marc Cucurella restored the home side’s lead with a fine finish after doing well to control Dewsbury-Hall’s flick-on before poking the ball past Sa.

Moments later the Blues lead by two as Noni Madueke had a simple tap-in from right on the goal line after Chalobah had nodded the ball down following a set-piece.

Wolves did threaten to reduce the deficit late on but Chelsea saw the game out rather comfortably to get their Champions League qualification bid back on track.