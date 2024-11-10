Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal: Pedro Neto earns Blues point against Gunners in further boost to Liverpool's title hopes

Pedro Neto got off the mark in the Premier League for Chelsea (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Pedro Neto’s first Premier League goal for Chelsea earned them a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The London rivals went into the match level on points and for an hour there was nothing to separate them on the pitch either, with Malo Gusto wasting a big chance for the Blues and Kai Havertz having a goal ruled out by VAR for offside against his former club.

The deadlock was broken on the hour mark, when Martin Odegaard, on his return to the starting lineup, dinked a ball to the back post and Gabriel Martinelli fired a finish past Robert Sanchez at the near post.

But the Gunners could not end a winless run that now stretches four matches in the Premier League, as Neto was allowed space 20 yards out and he took full advantage, drilling a low strike into the bottom corner.

It is a result that will leave Liverpool delighted, Arne Slot’s side now nine points clear of Arsenal and Chelsea heading into the international break.

More to follow...