Cheick Doucoure: Crystal Palace midfielder signs new five-year contract

Committed: Cheick Doucoure (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have confirmed that Cheick Doucoure has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The 24-year-old has proved a huge success since joining from Lens in 2022, being voted the club's player of the season in his first campaign.

An Achilles injury has sidelined the player this season since November but the club were keen to reward Doucoure with fresh terms, having already tied down the likes of Ebere Eze and Michael Olise this season.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “It is brilliant news that Cheick, who was such an outstanding performer for us last season, has signed this new contract.

“We have no doubt that, after such a fantastic start to life in red and blue, Cheick will continue to progress as a player in the years to come, and I couldn’t be happier to see him become the latest player to commit their future to Crystal Palace.”

After signing the contract, Doucoure added: “I’m really happy to commit my future to Crystal Palace – I’ve enjoyed my time here so much already.

“We have a great group here, and I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch as quickly as possible to play in front of the supporters of this fantastic football club.”