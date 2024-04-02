“Cheetah Girls” Alum Sabrina Bryan ‘Grateful’ for ‘Protection’ She Had as a Child Star (Exclusive)

“My parents, one of them was always on set with me and just really kept me away from anything that could be dangerous or put me in a bad place,” Bryan tells PEOPLE amid the release of the ‘Quiet on the Set' documentary

Frazer Harrison/Getty Sabrina Bryan at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Cheetah Girls’ alum Sabrina Bryan is opening up about her days as a child star following the release of controversial docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively at the iHeartRadio Awards on Monday, Bryan, 39, opened up about feeling thankful for having "protection" around her during her younger years in the TV industry.

“I think we talk a lot about that on the podcast because it's different,” Bryan tells PEOPLE in reference to her Magical Rewind podcast with Boy Meets World star Will Friedle. “When you are growing up in front of the camera also how you're around all adults, there's a lot of things that go into it, some amazing, some not great.”

She adds, “And I was always really grateful because I always had a lot of protection around me.”

DISNEY CHANNEL/BOB D'AMICO (L-R) Kiely Williams, Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan and Raven-Symoné on the set of 'Cheetah Girls'

“My parents, one of them was always on set with me and just really kept me away from anything that could be dangerous or put me in a bad place,” Bryan explains. “And I just really got lucky that I had parents that were just always eyes open. The industry is amazing, but you have to always be careful and take care of your kids.”

Following the release of the docuseries, which offers a behind-the scenes look at some of Nickelodeon's children's shows from the late 1990s and early 2000s, the network said in a statement to PEOPLE, “Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct.”

Jesse Grant/Getty Sabrina Bryan and her husband Jordan Lundberg at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The statement added, “Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

In the Max documentary, several Nickelodeon stars, including Drake Bell, detailed allegations of abuse they experienced while working on Nickelodeon shows.

On Thursday, Melissa Joan Hart, who starred on the Nickelodeon show Clarissa Explains It All, appeared on the Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat podcast and shared that while she hasn't seen the docuseries — something she called a "mistake" — she "100 percent" believes the allegations despite her own positive experience with the network.

“I don’t know other people’s experiences. I’m not negating anything anyone else says,” said the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star. “I’ve never been told these people’s stories that are in the documentary or and I have to say I’ve never heard a story from a Nickelodeon star personally.”

“No one’s come to me and talked to me about any of these situations, and that’s not to say anything about anyone’s story,” she continued. “I absolutely trust and believe them 100 percent.”

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is now streaming on Max.



