Check out our watch list for 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Track Athlete of the Year

Who will make the final cut? Keep an eye out for the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, coming in the summer of 2024!

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Track Athlete of the Year!

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Girls Track Athlete of the Year award, an inaugural award specifically for runners, sprinters and hurdlers. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.

Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:

The official 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Track Athlete Team will be announced in August. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Girls Track Athlete of the Year. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's awards!

Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if it was found that their high school does not participate in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.

Who else should we be tracking for national Girls Track Athlete of the Year?

This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.

2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Track Athlete Watch List:

Andie Aagard — SR, Distance | Lone Peak High School | Highland, Utah

Ella Anschutz — SO, Middle Distance | Muskego High School | Muskego, Wisconsin

Oluwatosin Awoleye — JR, Middle Distance | South Cobb High School | Austell, Georgia

Juliana Balon — SR, Sprints | Padua Academy | Wilmington, Delaware

Kelsie Belquist — SR, Sprints | New Rockford-Sheyenne High School | New Rockford, North Dakota

Rylee Blade — JR, Distance | Santiago High School | Corona, California

Ashlyn Boothby — SR, Middle Distance | Scotts Valley High School | Scotts Valley, California

Anisa Bowen-Fontenot — JR, Hurdles | San Diego High School | San Diego, California

A'laji Bradley — SR, Sprints | Pattonville High School | Maryland Heights, Missouri

Mia Brahe-Pedersen — SR, Sprints | Lake Oswego High School | Lake Oswego, Oregon

Anna Callahan — SR, Distance | Skyline High School | Sammamish, Washington

Abby Faith Cheeseman — JR, Distance | The Webb School | Bell Buckle, Tennessee

Olivia Cieslak — JR, Middle Distance | Haverford Township | Havertown, Pennsylvania

Iyonna Codd — SR, Sprints | Centennial High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Ryan Davis — SR, Sprints | Hillgrove High School | Powder Springs, Georgia

Kaylin Edwards — JR, Hurdles | Wilson High School | Long Beach, California

Sadie Engelhardt — JR, Distance | Ventura High School | Ventura, California

Sanaa Frederick — SR, Sprints | Druid Hills High School | Atlanta, Georgia

Nora Gremban — SR, Distance | Northland Pines High School | Eagle River, Wisconsin

Malia Hambrick — SO, Middle Distance | North Port High School | North Port, Florida

Joslyn Hamilton — SR, Hurdles | Rolesville High School | Rolesville, North Carolina

Rylee Hampton — SR, Hurdles | Cypress Ridge High School | Houston, Texas

Makeriah Harris — SR, Sprints | Scotlandville High School | Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Jane Hedengren — JR, Distance | Timpview High School | Provo, Utah

Allison Ince — SR, Middle Distance | Normal Community High School | Normal, Illinois

Brittney Jennings — SR, Hurdles | Sandalwood High School | Jacksonville, Florida

Elizabeth Leachman — SO, Distance | Boerne Champion High School | Boerne, Texas

Skyye Lee — SR, Hurdles | Parkway Central High School | St. Louis, Missouri

Kailey Littlefield — SR, Middle Distance | Lucas Lovejoy High School | Allen, Texas

Haley Loewe — SR, Distance | Bentonville High School | Bentonville, Arkansas

Zariel Macchia — JR, Distance | William Floyd High School | Mastic Beach, New York

Katie Marchand — SR, Distance | Trumbull High School | Trumbull, Connecticut

Bethany Michalak — SR, Distance | Air Academy High School | Colorado Springs, Colorado

Laila Payne — JR, Hurdles | Carnegie Vanguard High School | Houston, Texas

Addie Pendergast — SR, Sprints | Sheridan High School | Sheridan, Wyoming

Lisa Raye — SO, Sprints | West Warwick High School | West Warwick, Rhode Island

Nelah Roberts — SR, Distance | Skyline High School | Idaho Falls, Idaho

Celeste Robinson — JR, Sprints | Cypress Ranch High School | Cypress, Texas

Katelyn Rupe — JR, Distance | Salina Central High School | Salina, Kansas

Aleesa Samuel — JR, Hurdles | Somerset Academy | Pembrook Pines, Florida

Hannah Shaha — SO, Distance | Chugiak High School | Eagle River, Alaska

Tess Sherry — JR, Distance | Conard High School | West Hartford, Connecticut

Nicki Southerland — SR, Distance | Delta High School | Muncie, Indiana

Sarah Tole — FR, Distance | Auburn High School | Auburn, Alabama

Joelle Trepagnier — JR, Sprints | Culver City High School | Culver City, California

Aida Wheat — SR, Sprints | Kennett High School | North Conway, New Hampshire

Ruth White — SR, Distance | Orono High School | Orono, Maine

Emily Wisniewski — JR, Distance | Crescent Valley High School | Corvallis, Oregon

Marianna Wright — JR, Hurdles | Monroe Comprehensive High School | Albany, Georgia

Cymia Yourish — JR, Sprints | St. John's College High School | Washington, D.C.

