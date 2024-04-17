Check out our watch list for 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Track Athlete of the Year
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Track Athlete of the Year!
This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Girls Track Athlete of the Year award, an inaugural award specifically for runners, sprinters and hurdlers. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.
Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:
The official 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Track Athlete Team will be announced in August. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Girls Track Athlete of the Year. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's awards!
Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if it was found that their high school does not participate in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.
Who else should we be tracking for national Girls Track Athlete of the Year?
This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.
2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Track Athlete Watch List:
Andie Aagard — SR, Distance | Lone Peak High School | Highland, Utah
Ella Anschutz — SO, Middle Distance | Muskego High School | Muskego, Wisconsin
Oluwatosin Awoleye — JR, Middle Distance | South Cobb High School | Austell, Georgia
Juliana Balon — SR, Sprints | Padua Academy | Wilmington, Delaware
Kelsie Belquist — SR, Sprints | New Rockford-Sheyenne High School | New Rockford, North Dakota
Rylee Blade — JR, Distance | Santiago High School | Corona, California
Ashlyn Boothby — SR, Middle Distance | Scotts Valley High School | Scotts Valley, California
Anisa Bowen-Fontenot — JR, Hurdles | San Diego High School | San Diego, California
A'laji Bradley — SR, Sprints | Pattonville High School | Maryland Heights, Missouri
Mia Brahe-Pedersen — SR, Sprints | Lake Oswego High School | Lake Oswego, Oregon
Anna Callahan — SR, Distance | Skyline High School | Sammamish, Washington
Abby Faith Cheeseman — JR, Distance | The Webb School | Bell Buckle, Tennessee
Olivia Cieslak — JR, Middle Distance | Haverford Township | Havertown, Pennsylvania
Iyonna Codd — SR, Sprints | Centennial High School | Las Vegas, Nevada
Ryan Davis — SR, Sprints | Hillgrove High School | Powder Springs, Georgia
Kaylin Edwards — JR, Hurdles | Wilson High School | Long Beach, California
Sadie Engelhardt — JR, Distance | Ventura High School | Ventura, California
Sanaa Frederick — SR, Sprints | Druid Hills High School | Atlanta, Georgia
Nora Gremban — SR, Distance | Northland Pines High School | Eagle River, Wisconsin
Malia Hambrick — SO, Middle Distance | North Port High School | North Port, Florida
Joslyn Hamilton — SR, Hurdles | Rolesville High School | Rolesville, North Carolina
Rylee Hampton — SR, Hurdles | Cypress Ridge High School | Houston, Texas
Makeriah Harris — SR, Sprints | Scotlandville High School | Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Jane Hedengren — JR, Distance | Timpview High School | Provo, Utah
Allison Ince — SR, Middle Distance | Normal Community High School | Normal, Illinois
Brittney Jennings — SR, Hurdles | Sandalwood High School | Jacksonville, Florida
Elizabeth Leachman — SO, Distance | Boerne Champion High School | Boerne, Texas
Skyye Lee — SR, Hurdles | Parkway Central High School | St. Louis, Missouri
Kailey Littlefield — SR, Middle Distance | Lucas Lovejoy High School | Allen, Texas
Haley Loewe — SR, Distance | Bentonville High School | Bentonville, Arkansas
Zariel Macchia — JR, Distance | William Floyd High School | Mastic Beach, New York
Katie Marchand — SR, Distance | Trumbull High School | Trumbull, Connecticut
Bethany Michalak — SR, Distance | Air Academy High School | Colorado Springs, Colorado
Laila Payne — JR, Hurdles | Carnegie Vanguard High School | Houston, Texas
Addie Pendergast — SR, Sprints | Sheridan High School | Sheridan, Wyoming
Lisa Raye — SO, Sprints | West Warwick High School | West Warwick, Rhode Island
Nelah Roberts — SR, Distance | Skyline High School | Idaho Falls, Idaho
Celeste Robinson — JR, Sprints | Cypress Ranch High School | Cypress, Texas
Katelyn Rupe — JR, Distance | Salina Central High School | Salina, Kansas
Aleesa Samuel — JR, Hurdles | Somerset Academy | Pembrook Pines, Florida
Hannah Shaha — SO, Distance | Chugiak High School | Eagle River, Alaska
Tess Sherry — JR, Distance | Conard High School | West Hartford, Connecticut
Nicki Southerland — SR, Distance | Delta High School | Muncie, Indiana
Sarah Tole — FR, Distance | Auburn High School | Auburn, Alabama
Joelle Trepagnier — JR, Sprints | Culver City High School | Culver City, California
Aida Wheat — SR, Sprints | Kennett High School | North Conway, New Hampshire
Ruth White — SR, Distance | Orono High School | Orono, Maine
Emily Wisniewski — JR, Distance | Crescent Valley High School | Corvallis, Oregon
Marianna Wright — JR, Hurdles | Monroe Comprehensive High School | Albany, Georgia
Cymia Yourish — JR, Sprints | St. John's College High School | Washington, D.C.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Track Athlete Watch List