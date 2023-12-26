Check out our watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Who will make the final cut for this year's national show? Keep an eye out for the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, coming in the summer of 2024!

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Player of the Year!

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Boys Basketball Player of the Year award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.



Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:

The official 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Team will be announced later this spring. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The winner will be revealed during the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event, and to view all of the award winners from last year's show!

Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.

Who else should we be tracking for national Boys Basketball Player of the Year?

This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.

2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Watch List:

Nate Ament — JR, F | Colgan High School | Manassas, Virginia

Alijah Arenas — SO, G | Chatsworth High School | Chatsworth, California

Ace Bailey — SR, F | McEachern High School | Powder Springs, Georgia

Annor Boateng — SR, F | Little Rock Central High School | Little Rock, Arkansas

Jalil Bethea — SR, G | Archbishop Wood High School | Warminster, Pennsylvania

Tyler Betsey — SR, F | St. Thomas More High School | Windsor, Connecticut

Flory Bidunga — SR, C | Kokomo High School | Kokomo, Indiana

Cameron Boozer — JR, F | Christopher Columbus High School | Miami, Florida

Bishop Boswell — SR, G | Myers Park High School | Charlotte, North Carolina

Carter Bryant — SR, F | Centennial High School | Corona, California

Terrion Burgess — JR, F | Benton High School | Benton, Arkansas

Brayden Burries — JR, G | Eleanor Roosevelt High School | San Bernardino, California

Nicolas Codie — SR, F | Newman Smith High School | Carrollton, Texas

Pharaoh Compton — SR, F | Arbor View High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Jason Crowe Jr. — SO, G | Lynwood High School | Lynwood, California

VJ Edgecombe — SR, F | Long Island Lutheran High School | Glen Head, New York

Isaiah Elohim — SR, F | Sierra Canyon High School | Chatsworth, California

Isaiah Evans — SR, F | North Mecklenburg High School | Huntersville, North Carolina

Eric Freeny — SR, G | Centennial High School | Corona, California

King Grace — JR, G | Waxahachie High School | Waxahachie, Texas

Davion Hannah — JR, G | Nicolet High School | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Dylan Harper — SR, G | Don Bosco Prep | Ramsey, New Jersey

Gicarri Harris — SR, G | Grayson High School | Loganville, Georgia

Isiah Harwell — JR, G | Wasatch Academy | Mount Pleasant, Utah

Caleb Holt — SO, F | Buckhorn High School | New Market, Alabama

Morez Johnson — SR, C | Thornton Township High School | Harvey, Illinois

Jamier Jones — JR, F | Oak Ridge High School | Orlando, Florida

Dorian Jones — JR, G | Richmond Heights High School | Cleveland, Ohio

Kon Knueppel — SR, F | Wisconsin Lutheran High School | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Cooper Koch — SR, F | Metamora High School | Peoria, Illinois

Jackson McAndrew — SR, F | Wayzata High School | Minneapolis, Minnesota

Brandon McCoy — SO, G | St. John Bosco High School | Bellflower, California

Trey McKenney — JR, F | St. Mary's High School | Flint, Michigan

Robert Miller — SR, F | Pasadena Memorial High School | Pasadena, California

John Mobley Jr. — SR, G | Wasatch Academy | Mount Pleasant, Utah

Jalen Montonati — SO, F | Owasso High School | Owasso, Oklahoma

Patrick Ngongba II — SR, C | Paul VI Catholic High School | Fairfax, Virginia

Koa Peat — JR, F | Perry High School | Gilbert, Arizona

Travis Perry — SR, G | Lyon County High School | Eddyville, Kentucky

Tahaad Pettiford — SR, G | Hudson Catholic High School | Jersey City, New Jersey

Drake Powell — SR, F | Northwood High School | Pittsboro, North Carolina

Jase Richardson — SR, G | Christopher Columbus High School | Miami, Florida

Billy Richmond — SR, G | Camden High School | Camden, New Jersey

Cam Scott — SR, G | Lexington High School | Lexington, South Carolina

Austin Swartz — SR, G | Cannon School | Concord, North Carolina

Tyler Tanner — SR, G | Brentwood Academy | Brentwood, Tennessee

Jacob Wilkins — JR, F | Grayson High School | Loganville, Georgia

Elijah Williams — SO, F | Brother Rice High School | Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Sebastian Williams-Adams — JR, F | St. John's High School | Houston, Texas

Caleb Wilson — JR, F | Holy Innocents Episcopal School | Atlanta, Georgia

