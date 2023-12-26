Check out our watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Player of the Year
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Player of the Year!
This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Boys Basketball Player of the Year award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.
Watch last year's full show: 2023 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards
Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:
The official 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Team will be announced later this spring. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The winner will be revealed during the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event, and to view all of the award winners from last year's show!
Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.
Who else should we be tracking for national Boys Basketball Player of the Year?
This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.
2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Watch List:
Nate Ament — JR, F | Colgan High School | Manassas, Virginia
Alijah Arenas — SO, G | Chatsworth High School | Chatsworth, California
Ace Bailey — SR, F | McEachern High School | Powder Springs, Georgia
Annor Boateng — SR, F | Little Rock Central High School | Little Rock, Arkansas
Jalil Bethea — SR, G | Archbishop Wood High School | Warminster, Pennsylvania
Tyler Betsey — SR, F | St. Thomas More High School | Windsor, Connecticut
Flory Bidunga — SR, C | Kokomo High School | Kokomo, Indiana
Cameron Boozer — JR, F | Christopher Columbus High School | Miami, Florida
Bishop Boswell — SR, G | Myers Park High School | Charlotte, North Carolina
Carter Bryant — SR, F | Centennial High School | Corona, California
Terrion Burgess — JR, F | Benton High School | Benton, Arkansas
Brayden Burries — JR, G | Eleanor Roosevelt High School | San Bernardino, California
Nicolas Codie — SR, F | Newman Smith High School | Carrollton, Texas
Pharaoh Compton — SR, F | Arbor View High School | Las Vegas, Nevada
Jason Crowe Jr. — SO, G | Lynwood High School | Lynwood, California
VJ Edgecombe — SR, F | Long Island Lutheran High School | Glen Head, New York
Isaiah Elohim — SR, F | Sierra Canyon High School | Chatsworth, California
Isaiah Evans — SR, F | North Mecklenburg High School | Huntersville, North Carolina
Eric Freeny — SR, G | Centennial High School | Corona, California
King Grace — JR, G | Waxahachie High School | Waxahachie, Texas
Davion Hannah — JR, G | Nicolet High School | Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Dylan Harper — SR, G | Don Bosco Prep | Ramsey, New Jersey
Gicarri Harris — SR, G | Grayson High School | Loganville, Georgia
Isiah Harwell — JR, G | Wasatch Academy | Mount Pleasant, Utah
Caleb Holt — SO, F | Buckhorn High School | New Market, Alabama
Morez Johnson — SR, C | Thornton Township High School | Harvey, Illinois
Jamier Jones — JR, F | Oak Ridge High School | Orlando, Florida
Dorian Jones — JR, G | Richmond Heights High School | Cleveland, Ohio
Kon Knueppel — SR, F | Wisconsin Lutheran High School | Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Cooper Koch — SR, F | Metamora High School | Peoria, Illinois
Jackson McAndrew — SR, F | Wayzata High School | Minneapolis, Minnesota
Brandon McCoy — SO, G | St. John Bosco High School | Bellflower, California
Trey McKenney — JR, F | St. Mary's High School | Flint, Michigan
Robert Miller — SR, F | Pasadena Memorial High School | Pasadena, California
John Mobley Jr. — SR, G | Wasatch Academy | Mount Pleasant, Utah
Jalen Montonati — SO, F | Owasso High School | Owasso, Oklahoma
Patrick Ngongba II — SR, C | Paul VI Catholic High School | Fairfax, Virginia
Koa Peat — JR, F | Perry High School | Gilbert, Arizona
Travis Perry — SR, G | Lyon County High School | Eddyville, Kentucky
Tahaad Pettiford — SR, G | Hudson Catholic High School | Jersey City, New Jersey
Drake Powell — SR, F | Northwood High School | Pittsboro, North Carolina
Jase Richardson — SR, G | Christopher Columbus High School | Miami, Florida
Billy Richmond — SR, G | Camden High School | Camden, New Jersey
Cam Scott — SR, G | Lexington High School | Lexington, South Carolina
Austin Swartz — SR, G | Cannon School | Concord, North Carolina
Tyler Tanner — SR, G | Brentwood Academy | Brentwood, Tennessee
Jacob Wilkins — JR, F | Grayson High School | Loganville, Georgia
Elijah Williams — SO, F | Brother Rice High School | Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
Sebastian Williams-Adams — JR, F | St. John's High School | Houston, Texas
Caleb Wilson — JR, F | Holy Innocents Episcopal School | Atlanta, Georgia
