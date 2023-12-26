Check out our watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Player of the Year
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Player of the Year!
This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Girls Basketball Player of the Year award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.
Watch last year's full show: 2023 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards
Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:
The official 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Team will be announced later this spring. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The winner will be revealed during the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event, and to view all of the award winners from last year's show!
Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.
Who else should we be tracking for national Girls Basketball Player of the Year?
This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.
2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Watch List:
Darianna Alexander — JR, G | Purcell Marian High School | Cincinnati, Ohio
Imari Berry — SR, G | Clarksville High School | Clarksville, Tennessee
Sienna Betts — JR, F | Grandview High School | Aurora, Colorado
Mikayla Blakes — SR, G | Rutgers Preparatory School | Somerset, New Jersey
Alexis Bordas — JR, G | Wheeling Park High School | Wheeling, West Virginia
Divine Bourrage — JR, G | Davenport North High School | Davenport, Iowa
Kaniya Boyd — SR, G | Centennial High School | Las Vegas, Nevada
Sabine Brueck — JR, G | North Country Union High School | Newport, Vermont
Avary Cain — SR, G | Saint Joseph High School | Lakewood, California
Justice Carlton — SR, F | Seven Lakes High School | Katy, Texas
Danielle Carnegie — SR, G | Grayson High School | Loganville, Georgia
Aaliyah Chavez — JR, G | Monterey High School | Lubbock, Texas
Morgan Cheli — SR, G | Archbishop Mitty High School | San Jose, California
Devin Coppinger — SR, G | Nooksack Valley High School | Everson, Washington
Aaliyah Crump — JR, G | Minnetonka High School | Minnetonka, Minnesota
Jazzy Davidson — JR, F | Clackamas High School | Clackamas, Oregon
Indya Davis — SR, G/F | West Bloomfield High School | West Bloomfield, Michigan
Addison Deal — JR, F | Mater Dei High School | Santa Ana, California
Kendall Dudley — SR, G | Sidwell Friends School | District of Colombia
Joyce Edwards — SR, G | Camden High School | Camden, South Carolina
Katie Fiso — SR, G | Garfield High School | Seattle, Washington
Maddie Fitzpatrick — SR, G | Cheverus High School | Portland, Maine
Madison Francis — JR, F | Lancaster Central High School | Lancaster, New York
Aaliyah Guyton — SR, G | Peoria High School | Peoria, Illinois
Molly Hays — SR, G | Cody High School | Cody, Wyoming
Ava Heiden — SR, C | Sherwood High School | Sherwood, Oregon
Avery Howell — SR, F | Boise High School | Boise, Idaho
Zakiyah Johnson — JR, F | Sacred Heart Academy | Louisville, Kentucky
Zamareya Jones — SR, G | North Pitt High School | Bethel, North Carolina
Kate Koval — SR, C | Long Island Lutheran High School | Brookville, New York
Jordan Lee — SR, F | Saint Mary's High School | Stockton, California
Leah Macy — JR, F | Mercy Academy | Louisville, Kentucky
Brynn McGaughy — JR, F | Colfax High School | Colfax, Washington
Alivia McGill — SR, G | Hopkins High School | Minnetonka, Minnesota
Me'Arah O'Neal — SR, C | Episcopal High School | Bellaire, Texas
Olivia Olson — SR, G | Benilde Saint Margaret High School | St Louis Park, Minnesota
Mia Pauldo — JR, G | Morris Catholic High School | Denville, New Jersey
Britt Prince — SR, G | Elkhorn North High School | Omaha, Nebraska
Mackenly Randolph — SR, F | Sierra Canyon High School | Chatsworth, California
Arianna Roberson — SR, F | Clark High School | San Antonio, Texas
Emilee Skinner — JR, G | Skyline High School | Millville, Utah
Kennedy Smith — SR, G | Etiwanda High School | Rancho Cucamonga, California
Sarah Strong — SR, F | Grace Academy | Matthews, North Carolina
Hailee Swain — JR, G | Holy Innocents' Episcopal School | Atlanta, Georgia
Syla Swords — SR, F | Long Island Lutheran High School | Brookville, New York
Adhel Tac — SR, C | South Grand Prairie High School | Grand Prairie, Texas
Blanca Thomas — SR, C | Charlotte Catholic High School | Charlotte, North Carolina
Berry Wallace — SR, F | Pickerington Central High School | Pickerington, Ohio
Breanna Williams — SR, F | Skyview High School | Billings, Montana
Allie Ziebell — SR, G | Neenah High School | Neenah, Wisconsin
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Girls Basketball Watch List