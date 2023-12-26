Check out our watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Who will make the final cut for this year's national show? Keep an eye out for the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, coming in the summer of 2024!

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Player of the Year!

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Girls Basketball Player of the Year award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.

Watch last year's full show: 2023 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards

Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:

The official 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Team will be announced later this spring. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The winner will be revealed during the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event, and to view all of the award winners from last year's show!

Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.

Who else should we be tracking for national Girls Basketball Player of the Year?

This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.

2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Watch List:

Darianna Alexander — JR, G | Purcell Marian High School | Cincinnati, Ohio

Imari Berry — SR, G | Clarksville High School | Clarksville, Tennessee

Sienna Betts — JR, F | Grandview High School | Aurora, Colorado

Mikayla Blakes — SR, G | Rutgers Preparatory School | Somerset, New Jersey

Alexis Bordas — JR, G | Wheeling Park High School | Wheeling, West Virginia

Divine Bourrage — JR, G | Davenport North High School | Davenport, Iowa

Kaniya Boyd — SR, G | Centennial High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Sabine Brueck — JR, G | North Country Union High School | Newport, Vermont

Avary Cain — SR, G | Saint Joseph High School | Lakewood, California

Justice Carlton — SR, F | Seven Lakes High School | Katy, Texas

Danielle Carnegie — SR, G | Grayson High School | Loganville, Georgia

Aaliyah Chavez — JR, G | Monterey High School | Lubbock, Texas

Morgan Cheli — SR, G | Archbishop Mitty High School | San Jose, California

Devin Coppinger — SR, G | Nooksack Valley High School | Everson, Washington

Aaliyah Crump — JR, G | Minnetonka High School | Minnetonka, Minnesota

Jazzy Davidson — JR, F | Clackamas High School | Clackamas, Oregon

Indya Davis — SR, G/F | West Bloomfield High School | West Bloomfield, Michigan

Addison Deal — JR, F | Mater Dei High School | Santa Ana, California

Kendall Dudley — SR, G | Sidwell Friends School | District of Colombia

Joyce Edwards — SR, G | Camden High School | Camden, South Carolina

Katie Fiso — SR, G | Garfield High School | Seattle, Washington

Maddie Fitzpatrick — SR, G | Cheverus High School | Portland, Maine

Madison Francis — JR, F | Lancaster Central High School | Lancaster, New York

Aaliyah Guyton — SR, G | Peoria High School | Peoria, Illinois

Molly Hays — SR, G | Cody High School | Cody, Wyoming

Ava Heiden — SR, C | Sherwood High School | Sherwood, Oregon

Avery Howell — SR, F | Boise High School | Boise, Idaho

Zakiyah Johnson — JR, F | Sacred Heart Academy | Louisville, Kentucky

Zamareya Jones — SR, G | North Pitt High School | Bethel, North Carolina

Kate Koval — SR, C | Long Island Lutheran High School | Brookville, New York

Jordan Lee — SR, F | Saint Mary's High School | Stockton, California

Leah Macy — JR, F | Mercy Academy | Louisville, Kentucky

Brynn McGaughy — JR, F | Colfax High School | Colfax, Washington

Alivia McGill — SR, G | Hopkins High School | Minnetonka, Minnesota

Me'Arah O'Neal — SR, C | Episcopal High School | Bellaire, Texas

Olivia Olson — SR, G | Benilde Saint Margaret High School | St Louis Park, Minnesota

Mia Pauldo — JR, G | Morris Catholic High School | Denville, New Jersey

Britt Prince — SR, G | Elkhorn North High School | Omaha, Nebraska

Mackenly Randolph — SR, F | Sierra Canyon High School | Chatsworth, California

Arianna Roberson — SR, F | Clark High School | San Antonio, Texas

Emilee Skinner — JR, G | Skyline High School | Millville, Utah

Kennedy Smith — SR, G | Etiwanda High School | Rancho Cucamonga, California

Sarah Strong — SR, F | Grace Academy | Matthews, North Carolina

Hailee Swain — JR, G | Holy Innocents' Episcopal School | Atlanta, Georgia

Syla Swords — SR, F | Long Island Lutheran High School | Brookville, New York

Adhel Tac — SR, C | South Grand Prairie High School | Grand Prairie, Texas

Blanca Thomas — SR, C | Charlotte Catholic High School | Charlotte, North Carolina

Berry Wallace — SR, F | Pickerington Central High School | Pickerington, Ohio

Breanna Williams — SR, F | Skyview High School | Billings, Montana

Allie Ziebell — SR, G | Neenah High School | Neenah, Wisconsin

