Che Adams: Torino open talks for Scotland striker wanted by Wolves

Torino have been in contact with Che Adams to try and snap up the Scotland striker on a free transfer, competing with Wolves.

The 28-year-old, who featured in all three of Scotland’s games at the recent European Championship, is currently a free agent after his contract with Southampton expired, ending a five-year spell at Saint Mary’s.

Wolves have been seriously interested in Che Adams for a while now, having an £18m bid for the striker rejected by Southampton last summer, and have already sent in an offer. For the time being, the 28-year-old is on holiday in Italy, taking his time to decide his future.

Torino want Che Adams

Page nine of today’s Tuttosport details how Che Adams has requested a fixed €2m net per season plus add-ons, which has not been offered by Torino. Instead, the Italian side have proposed a lower fixed amount with hefty bonuses, linked to goals and performances.

The Scotland striker is tempted by the idea of heading over to Serie A and is now considering his options, with Wolves waiting for a response to their offer.