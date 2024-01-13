Chase Utley was one of the best second basemen ever. Will he make Baseball Hall of Fame?

Embodying the blue-collar mindset of the city where he played 13 of his 16 major league seasons, Chase Utley was one of the cornerstones of a Philadelphia Phillies team that won five consecutive division titles and one World Series during the height of his career.

A first-round pick of the Phillies in the 2000 draft, Utley didn’t reach the majors until he was 24, and even then, didn’t become an everyday starter for another two years. Once he did, he showed he belonged, ripping off a 35-game hitting streak in 2005 that trails only teammate Jimmy Rollins (38) among the longest streaks of the past 35 years.

With Rollins alongside at shortstop, Utley blossomed into one of the game’s best second basemen. The duo helped lead the Phils to the NL East crown every year from 2007 to 2011, and back-to-back World Series appearances in 2008 (beat the Rays) and 2009 (lost to the Yankees).

Utley made five consecutive All-Star appearances from 2006-2010 – adding a sixth in 2014. He also finished in the top 15 in the NL MVP balloting every year from 2005-2009.

He could hit for average and power, especially impressive for a second baseman. The four-time Silver Slugger award winner posted a career-best slash line of .332/.410/.566 in 2007 and slugged 33 home runs in 2008.

He concluded his career by playing parts of four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and adding one final World Series appearance in 2017 to his resume.

The case for Chase Utley

The lefty-swinging second baseman was outstanding both at the plate and in the field.

He was a fixture at the top of the order during the Phillies’ run of dominance, leading the National League in runs scored in 2006 with 131, and finishing in the top five twice more.

His intensity in the field and at the plate was legendary, starting with his first major league hit in 2003 – a grand slam – when he sprinted around the bases to his aggressive baserunning that earned him the nickname “The Man” from longtime Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas.

(Perhaps as a result of his style of play, Utley led the league in getting hit by pitches for three consecutive years.)

Defensively, Utley may not have received the credit he’s due. Advanced defensive metrics show him as an above-average defender – Utley’s 131 fielding runs (based on Total Runs and Defensive Runs Saved) ranks seventh all-time among second basemen. However, he never won a Gold Glove.

Wins Above Replacement is much kinder to Utley. Taking offense, defense and baserunning into account, his 59.7 WAR from 2005-14 was second-highest in the majors over that 10-year span, trailing only Albert Pujols (67.7). His 64.5 career WAR puts him ahead of ballot mates Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, Andy Pettitte, Bobby Abreu and Joe Mauer.

The case against Utley

Although Utley played 16 seasons in the majors, he did have issues staying healthy. As a result, his career numbers may not look as impressive in comparison with players who are already in the Hall of Fame.

He has only 1,885 career hits, and no player in the post-expansion era with fewer than 2,000 hits has been elected to Cooperstown by the baseball writers.

Also, he doesn’t have a signature season or award on which to hang his cap. Despite the six All-Star appearances and four Silver Sluggers, Utley never finished higher than seventh in the MVP voting and he never won a Gold Glove.

Chase Utley never won a Gold Glove, but was one of the top defensive second basemen in baseball over his career, amassing over 100 Defensive Runs Saved.

Though he had his moments in postseason play, Utley’s overall playoff numbers aren’t great. In 258 plate appearances over 68 games, he posted a .224/.364/.410 slash line.

Perhaps the lasting impression many fans have of Utley came in the 2015 NL Division Series, when he slid hard and out of the baseline to break up a double play, collided with Mets second baseman Ruben Tejada and in the process fractured Tejada’s right leg.

The following offseason, MLB instituted a rule that essentially made takeout slides like Utley’s illegal. The new measure was informally dubbed the “Chase Utley Rule.”

Voting trends

Utley is off to a solid start in his first year on the BBWAA ballot.

According to Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame Tracker, Utley has been named on 45.2% of public votes collected as of Jan. 9.

That’s not quite as strong a start as Hall of Fame second basemen Craig Biggio (Class of 2015) and Roberto Alomar (Class of 2011) had, but it’s much better than the 10.2% mark last year’s lone inductee, Scott Rolen, had in his first year.

Realistic outlook

Chase Utley clubs a solo home run against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2009 World Series, one of five he hit in a losing effort.

Chase Utley was a top-tier second baseman for the majority of his 16-year MLB career with the Phillies and Dodgers, especially during his 10-year peak in Philadelphia. He developed a reputation as one of the game’s smartest and toughest players, though he was sometimes accused of going a bit too far.

Utley was a key member of the Phils’ 2008 World Series champions, making a huge heads-up play in the decisive Game 5 when he faked a throw to first base and nailed the potential game-tying run at the plate.

Utley also hit five home runs in a losing effort against the New York Yankees in the World Series the following year.

While it’s doubtful Utley makes it into Cooperstown on the first ballot, time is on his side and he should receive additional support in the years to come.

