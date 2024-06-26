Charlton fixtures for League One 2024-25 season

Nathan Jones is in the hot seat at The Valley (The FA via Getty Images)

Charlton kick off their fifth consecutive season in League One away at Wigan.

The Addicks will be hoping for a much-improved campaign, having been firmly in a relegation battle when Nathan Jones took charge in February.

Charlton at one point in the season went 18 matches without a win, but a 14-game unbeaten run in League One moved them towards safety, even if ten of those were draws. The club finished 16th in the table, making it their worst campaign in 98 years.

However, Alfie May did finish as the top scorer in League One, and he will be hope to waste little time in getting up and running.

There is little in the way of London rivalries for the Addicks, but they will host Leyton Orient early on, hosting the Os in their second game on August 17. The reverse fixture is on March 1, 2025.

It will be a typically hectic festive period, with Jones’ side hosting Cambridge on Boxing Day and then Wycombe to bring an end to 2024.

The first match of the new year comes away at Crawley, and Charlton will hope to be in the play-off picture by the time the run-in comes around. The season comes to an end at home to Burton.

Charlton confirmed League One 2024/25 fixture list

10/08/2024 - 17:30 - Wigan Athletic (a)

17/08/2024 - 15:00 - Leyton Orient (h)

24/08/2024 - 15:00 - Bolton Wanderers (h)

31/08/2024 - 15:00 - Reading (a)

07/09/2024 - 15:00 - Rotherham United (h)

14/09/2024 - 15:00 - Shrewsbury Town (a)

21/09/2024 - 15:00 - Blackpool (h)

28/09/2024 - 15:00 - Stevenage (a)

01/10/2024 - 19:45 - Bristol Rovers (a)

05/10/2024 - 15:00 - Birmingham City (h)

12/10/2024 - 15:00 - Burton Albion (a)

19/10/2024 - 15:00 - Stockport County (h)

22/10/2024 - 19:45 - Barnsley (a)

26/10/2024 - 15:00 - Wrexham (h)

09/11/2024 - 15:00 - Exeter City (a)

16/11/2024 - 15:00 - Peterborough United (h)

23/11/2024 - 15:00 - Huddersfield Town (a)

03/12/2024 - 19:45 - Crawley Town (h)

07/12/2024 - 15:00 - Lincoln City (a)

14/12/2024 - 15:00 - Mansfield Town (h)

21/12/2024 - 15:00 - Northampton Town (a)

26/12/2024 - 15:00 - Cambridge United (h)

29/12/2024 - 15:00 - Wycombe Wanderers (h)

01/01/2025 - 15:00 - Crawley Town (a)

04/01/2025 - 15:00 - Reading (h)

11/01/2025 - 15:00 - Bolton Wanderers (a)

18/01/2025 - 15:00 - Rotherham United (a)

25/01/2025 - 15:00 - Shrewsbury Town (h)

28/01/2025 - 19:45 - Bristol Rovers (h)

01/02/2025 - 15:00 - Blackpool (a)

08/02/2025 - 15:00 - Stevenage (h)

15/02/2025 - 15:00 - Birmingham City (a)

22/02/2025 - 15:00 - Exeter City (h)

01/03/2025 - 15:00 - Leyton Orient (a)

04/03/2025 - 19:45 - Barnsley (h)

08/03/2025 - 15:00 - Stockport County (a)

15/03/2025 - 15:00 - Wigan Athletic (h)

22/03/2025 - 15:00 - Peterborough United (a)

29/03/2025 - 15:00 - Huddersfield Town (h)

01/04/2025 - 19:45 - Mansfield Town (a)

05/04/2025 - 15:00 - Lincoln City (h)

12/04/2025 - 15:00 - Cambridge United (a)

18/04/2025 - 15:00 - Northampton Town (h)

21/04/2025 - 15:00 - Wycombe Wanderers (a)

26/04/2025 - 15:00 - Wrexham (a)

03/05/2025 - 15:00 - Burton Albion (h)