Charlotte visits Orlando, aims to break road skid

Charlotte Hornets (4-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (5-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -5.5; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will aim to break its three-game road slide when the Hornets visit Orlando.

Orlando finished 47-35 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Magic averaged 18.6 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second-chance points and 41.5 bench points last season.

Charlotte finished 21-61 overall and 6-10 in Southeast Division action during the 2023-24 season. The Hornets averaged 106.6 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Paolo Banchero: out (abdomen), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot).

Hornets: Nick Richards: out (ribs), Mark Williams: out (foot), Miles Bridges: out (knee), DaQuan Jeffries: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press