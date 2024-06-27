Charlotte Hornets select France’s Tidjane Salaun with No. 6 overall pick in NBA Draft

Tidjane Salaun, come on down. You’re the latest lottery pick of the Charlotte Hornets.

In what seems like an annual June ritual, the Hornets added another young player to their roster, taking the Frenchman with the sixth overall selection in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night in New York.

Salaun, 18, is a power forward who most recently played for Cholet Basket in France. He stands at 6-foot-10 and has a 7-2 wingspan, and is said to have a good shot. He averaged 9.6 points and 3.9 rebounds for Cholet in 2023-24.

This is a developing story and will be updated.