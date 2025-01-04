Charlotte faces Cleveland on 5-game road slide

Charlotte Hornets (7-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will aim to end its five-game road losing streak when the Hornets face Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 20-4 in conference matchups. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 16.0 fast break points per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 3.6.

The Hornets are 6-23 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte is fourth in the NBA with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 3.1.

The Cavaliers average 16.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Hornets allow. The Hornets average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 13.3 per game the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 23.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers.

LaMelo Ball is scoring 30.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 125.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 103.5 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: day to day (ankle), Isaac Okoro: out (shoulder).

Hornets: Brandon Miller: day to day (ankle), Grant Williams: out for season (acl), DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (groin), LaMelo Ball: day to day (wrist), Tre Mann: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press