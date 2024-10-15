Charlotte Catholic soccer ends Garinger’s win streak, hands Wildcats first league loss

Charlotte Catholic defeated Garinger at home, 4-2, in a physical Southwestern 4A conference matchup Monday night.

After losing 4-3 to Garinger earlier this season, Charlotte Catholic bounced back to end Garinger’s nine-game winning streak and its perfect conference record.

Charlotte Catholic forward William Bumgarner celebrates the sweet sound of scoring against Garinger during the game at Charlotte Catholic High School in Pineville, NC on October 14th, 2024

In what felt like a playoff atmosphere, several players from both teams received several body checks that led to substitutions throughout the match.

Charlotte Catholic (13-4, 8-2 Southwestern 4A) kept its composure, however, to secure the win to defeat Garinger (14-4-1, 8-1), which now leads the Southwestern 4A conference by a half game.

“[The] first time we were at Garinger, we lost a tough one to them really close,” said Charlotte Catholic coach Gary Hoilett. “Had to talk to my boys about their composure and taking care of our opportunities because that’s one of the things that let us down in the first game.”

Garinger scored just over two minutes into the match as senior forward Diego Silva’s corner kick bounced off of the foot of Charlotte Catholic goalie Henry Thompson.

Keane LoCascio glides past his completion during the game at Charlotte Catholic High School in Pineville, NC on October 14th, 2024

Despite the mishap, Charlotte Catholic kept pushing forward.

After a pair of missed shots, senior forward Keane LoCascio scored Catholic’s first goal with an assist from sophomore forward William Bumgarner.

At the 20:39 mark, senior defender Padraig McPhillips scored a goal after a failed save attempt by Garinger’s goalie to give Catholic a 2-1 lead.

Five minutes later, Bumgarner knocked a shot into the corner of the net.

And Just before the end of the first half, LoCascio scored from a corner kick to put Catholic up 4-1.

Silva took advantage of a defensive breakdown by Charlotte Catholic to score the only goal in the second half to make the score 4-2.

Garinger goalie blocks a shot on goal during the game at Charlotte Catholic High School in Pineville, NC on October 14th, 2024

Three who made a difference

Keane LoCascio, Charlotte Catholic: LoCascio scored two goals for the Cougars.

Diego Silva, Garinger: Silva scored two goals to bring his total 33 goals for the season.

William Bumgarner, Charlotte Catholic: The sophomore scored one goal and registered one assist.

What’s next

Charlotte Catholic will travel to play Butler on Wednesday.

Garinger plays Legion Collegiate.