Charlie Woods has fun at dad Tiger's expense during TGL debut

Tiger Woods struggled in his first night at TGL, and Charlie Woods got a good laugh out of it all.

It's an eternal truism of parenting: No matter how cool you might be to the rest of the world, you'll always be a dork in the eyes of your kids. Even if you're one of the greatest and most famous athletes on earth.

Tiger Woods returned to golf, sort of, on Tuesday night as part of the new TGL indoor team golf league. His performance wasn't great — his team got smoked — but possibly worst of all was the roasting Woods got from his son Charlie.

Charlie Woods can't believe what his father Tiger just did. (Via TGL screenshot)

Woods chose to walk out to "Eye of the Tiger," a song that was popular nearly 30 years before Charlie was born, and Charlie didn't think much of the choice. A few minutes later, Woods flew the green on the second hole, landing in the virtual water behind the hole, and Charlie couldn't believe his eyes:

Charlie Woods with a cold-blooded reaction to Tiger’s miss 😂



(via @Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/pQeFZSSswX — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 15, 2025

Later on in the match, Kevin Kisner, one of Tiger's TGL teammates who struggled throughout the night, joked that he wanted Charlie to swap in for him. Many more nights like Kisner had on Tuesday, and that joke might just become a reality.

Tiger and Charlie are extremely close, and have played the annual PNC Championship, a parent-child challenge, for several years now. The duo lost in a playoff this past December, their highest joint finish yet.

Last year apparently marked a significant moment in the father-son relationship: the first time Charlie beat Tiger on the golf course.

"He beat me for nine holes," Woods clarified during the PNC Championship. "He has yet to beat me for 18 holes. That day is coming. I'm just prolonging it as long as I possibly can."

Tiger and Charlie Woods in December. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Woods' return to an actual outdoor golf course remains uncertain. After the TGL event Tuesday night, he indicated that his physical health isn't the problem; his touch is.

"I walked, what, all three rounds at PNC, had a great time there, and the walking is not the issue," he said. "It's my game is not very good."

Whenever Woods returns to the course, it's a good bet Charlie will be close by, either inside or outside the ropes, ready to cheer ... and ready to give his dad a brutally honest critique, too.