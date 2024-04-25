Charlie Woods attempting to qualify for 2024 US Open at Florida event

Charlie Woods is competing in Florida on Thursday for a place in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

Woods took part in a U.S. Open qualifying event at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in St. Lucie County. He made the turn at 4-over par.

The qualifying event is part of the path to the 124th U.S. Open, which will be held at North Carolina's Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) in June.

Woods' aim is to be one of five players to advance to the final qualifying stage, which is a 36-hole event held across 13 venues over the next two months.

Charlie Woods U.S. Open qualifying

Tiger Woods, and son Charlie Woods watch a putt on the third green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course.

The U.S. Open qualifier is the latest high-profile event Woods has taken part in over the last 12 months.

In February, Woods played in a qualifier for the Cognizant Classic of the Palm Beaches. He also competed in the PNC Championship with his father in an unofficial team event on the PGA Tour Champions.

Where does Charlie Woods play golf?

Woods plays varsity golf for the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens. He was part of the Bucs' state championship team last season.

