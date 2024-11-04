Charles Davis openly questioned the Bears for letting Caleb Williams get hurt in a 20-point loss

Credit: NFL/CBS

There was only one way the Chicago Bears' pitiful effort in a 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals could get worse. No, I'm not talking about demotivational speeches from head coach Matt Eberflus. It's about Caleb Williams getting hurt in any possible manner.

And unsurprisingly, even in a dangerous game like football, the Bears did it to themselves.

With Chicago playing out the string of its blowout defeat, the Bears weirdly kept Caleb Williams in. Even worse, they kept having him throw passes, exposing him to potential injury in a game the Bears had already clearly lost. Williams would get hurt, and he held his leg before slowly limping off the field.

This was a decision that CBS's color commentator Charles Davis openly criticized on the broadcast:

Charles Davis had some criticism for the Bears after Caleb Williams was hurt in garbage time.



"I'm sorry, this just does not make sense to me. This is your rookie quarterback...I don't think he should have been out there for the two minutes."pic.twitter.com/4ijJ6OOL0D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 4, 2024

I understand the idea of letting Williams get reps and development time, even when the outcome is already set in stone. He needs that just like any other young quarterback. But Williams was under siege basically all game. He got sacked six times. There's minimal benefit to him throwing a few more passes behind a terrible offensive line instead of living to fight another day.

If Williams is seriously hurt -- you know, the only long-term hope this franchise has right now -- Eberflus and his coaches may have just cemented their fate as people who should probably be fired. And soon.

UPDATE: Williams said he actually tweaked his ankle, then had it "gator-rolled" at the end of the game. He appears to be OK.

Caleb Williams said he did tweak his ankle, and said he’s okay.



Also said he tweaked his ankle and then had it grabbed and gator rolled on the next play. — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) November 4, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Charles Davis openly questioned the Bears for letting Caleb Williams get hurt in a 20-point loss