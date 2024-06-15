Charles Barkley says he will retire from television after 2024-25 NBA season

Nobody knows if "Inside the NBA" will last beyond next season, as Warner Bros. Discovery vies for a spot in the next NBA media rights deal.

One of its key — and most outspoken — members is apparently taking matters into his own hands.

Basketball Hall of Famer and "Inside the NBA" analyst Charles Barkley said after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday that next season will be his last with the program regardless if it continues after next season – and that after the 2024-25 season he will be done with NBA television in its entirety.

Barkley has not been afraid to share his perspective as TNT's parent company has tried to retain its ability to broadcast NBA games beyond next season. According to multiple reports, ESPN, Amazon and NBC are primed to be the rightsholders in the league's next broadcast contract.

"I want to say this because you guys are my family. I really love TNT, all the people who work here, NBA television. You guys have been great to me for 24 years. I just want to say thank you to my entire NBA family. I love you guys," Barkley said on NBA TV's postgame coverage after the Mavericks' 122-84 victory.

Barkley admitted to taking meetings with other networks to potentially stay in NBA media following the 2024-25 season.

"There's been a lot of noise around our network the last few months. And I just want to say – I've talked to all the other networks, but I ain't going nowhere other than TNT," Barkley said. "But I have made the decision myself. No matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television. And I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me. My heart is full with joy and gratitude."

🚨 Charles Barkley: "I ain't going nowhere other than TNT. But, I have made the decision the myself- no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television... I'm not going to another network... Next year, I'm going to just retire after 25 years." 🚨 pic.twitter.com/E966rKo7X4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 15, 2024

Barkley said he wants to "pass the baton" to another generation of analysts, such as Vince Carter and Jamal Crawford, at the end of next season. He also said that he was done giving interviews about his future prospects.

Barkley put WBD CEO David Zaslav on blast recently for his past comments about the company's relationship with the NBA.

In a May appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Barkley revealed that “morale sucks” on "Inside the NBA" as the crew navigated the uncertainty that came with the negotiations between the company and league.

"These people I work with, they screwed this thing up, clearly," Barkley told Patrick. "We don't have zero idea what's going to happen. I don't feel good, I'm not going to lie."

After speculation that Barkley could exit his contract with Turner Sports if the company lost rights to NBA games, "Sir Charles" seemingly shot the idea down Friday night.

"I'm not going to another network," he said.

Barkley finished his announcement by saying: "Next year, I'm going to just retire after 25 years. I just wanted to say thank you and wanted you all to hear it from me first."

Barkley joined "Inside the NBA" in 2000 following the conclusion of his Hall of Fame playing career. Ernie Johnson hosts the program, while Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny "The Jet" Smith are Barkley's fellow analysts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Charles Barkley says 2024-25 NBA season will be his last on TV