Charles Barkley announces he will retire from broadcasting after 2024-25 season

Charles Barkley isn't going to cover basketball anywhere but TNT. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Longtime TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley dropped a stunning announcement after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, revealing he would retire from television after the 2024-25 NBA season.

Barkley made the announcement with little warning and plenty of emotion, explaining that he has discussed leaving TNT for other network's due to Warner Bros. Discovery's likely loss of NBA rights after next year, but ultimately decided he was ready to give up the microphone.

Barkley's explanation:

"There's been a lot of noise around our network the last few months. I just want to say, I talked to all the other networks, but I ain't going nowhere other than TNT. But I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television.

"I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me, my heart is full with joy and gratitude, but I'm going to pass the baton at the end of next year. I hope the NBA stays with TNT ... I'm not going to another network, but I'm going to pass the baton to Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith], but next year, I'm just going to retire after 25 years.

Next season was already set to be the end of an era at TNT, with the network still on the verge of losing its NBA package to NBC. TNT could still theoretically try to match NBC's bid or negotiate a smaller deal with the league, but all indications from WBD head David Zaslav are that the network will instead pursue cheaper deals in other sports, such as college football and tennis.

Barkley has been unhappy with the entire process and has made his displeasure known, describing his company's leaders as "clowns" and decrying what the change will mean for his "Inside the NBA" show. He reportedly had the right to opt out of his deal with TNT should the network lose its NBA rights and has gone as far as suggesting his production company could take over "Inside the NBA."