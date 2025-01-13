Charges laid after Alberta minor hockey association defrauded of more than $300,000

LLOYDMINSTER, Alta. — Mounties in Lloydminster have laid charges in the case of an Alberta minor hockey association that was defrauded of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

RCMP say they were told in September that money was being embezzled from the Lloydminster Minor Hockey Association.

Police say more than $300,000 was taken through fraud and theft over a five-year period.

A 42-year-old man from Lloydminster has been charged with several counts, including fraud and theft over $5,000.

In a letter to members, the general manager of the association says its former operations chairman has been charged.

The letter says the association has taken steps to strengthen its "internal financial controls and oversight."

"We remain focused on our mission and the continued success of our association," general manager Dan Auchenberg says in the letter.

"We are committed to providing timely updates as appropriate and will continue to prioritize transparency with all members."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025

The Canadian Press