Chargers vs. Texans score, live updates: Wild-card weekend opens with Los Angeles and Houston facing off

Houston was up and down to close the season, while the Chargers have ripped off three high-scoring wins in a row

The 2024-25 NFL playoffs are here and the festivities get started in Houston, where the 10-7 AFC South champion Texans host the 11-6 wild-card Los Angeles Chargers. This is a familiar position for the Texans — aside from what's become a seemingly regular Saturday afternoon wild-card TV slot — in that they were in this same spot last year, opening the playoffs at home. Last January, Houston clobbered the Cleveland Browns 45-14 in C.J. Stroud's first playoff game and he was solid, throwing for 267 yards with three touchdown passes.

Justin Herbert has made just one career playoff start, and it's one that Chargers fans would like to forget. L.A. was last seen in the playoffs in January 2023, blowing a 27-7 third-quarter lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars to lose 31-30 on a last-second field goal. This time, though, the Chargers' defense may be better suited for a road challenge — the unit led the league, allowing just 17.7 points per game this season, and the Chargers did not allow any of their nine road opponents to score more than 20 points on their own home field.

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium | Houston
Channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo

    Chargers on offense first

    The Texans won the opening coin toss and will defer. The Chargers' offense will take the field first.

    Texans' wild-card QB history

    Chargers pregame huddle for players only

    NFL on Nickelodeon: Nate Burleson with SpongeBob

    Who's watching the "NFL on Nickelodeon" kids-themed broadcast of Chargers-Texans? Nate Burleson won't be calling the game with Noah Eagle. Instead. SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star are on the call with him.

    The broadcast will have two reporters on the sideline: NFL Slimetime's Dylan Schefter (daughter of ESPN's Adam Schefter) and SpongeBob SquarePants character Sandy Cheeks, voiced by Carolyn Lawrence.

    Rules and penalties will be explained by Dora The Explorer (voiced by Diana Zermeño).

    This will be the sixth broadcast Nickelodeon will do with CBS, four of them wild-card playoff games and the other two on Christmas in 2022 and 2023.

    Inactives for Chargers vs. Texans