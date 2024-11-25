Chargers vs. Ravens live updates: Picks, how to watch Week 12 'Monday Night Football' game

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

It's bowl season, and that kicks off with the Harbaugh Bowl between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football."

Jim Harbaugh has had the Chargers humming in 2024. In his return to the NFL, the younger Harbaugh has helped Justin Herbert and the Bolts start to change the narrative surrounding the team. That much was apparent in the Chargers' last prime-time appearance when they held off a red-hot Joe Burrow for a win on "Sunday Night Football."

It's business as usual for John Harbaugh and the Ravens entering "Monday Night Football." The Ravens are 7-4, but are 2-2 in their last four games, with division losses to the Browns and Steelers. Still, Lamar Jackson is an MVP candidate and the Ravens offense has scored 30 points or more in six games this season – and all six games were, expectedly, victories.

The soaring Ravens offense will provide a challenge for the Los Angeles D. The Chargers have stifled opponents, as they're ranked the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL entering Week 12. Jackson heading to L.A. provides a textbook definition of "unstoppable force vs. immovable object" on Monday night.

Thanksgiving dinner bragging rights are on the table for the Harbaugh brothers. USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, highlights and more from the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Chargers and Ravens below.

Chargers vs. Ravens start time

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

The Chargers and Ravens will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Chargers vs. Ravens TV channel

TV channel: ABC | ESPN | ESPN2

ESPN again is the broadcast home of "Monday Night Football." The longtime team of Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color) will be on the call, with Lisa Salters adding reports from the sideline.

Viewers can also tune in to ESPN2 for the "ManningCast" featuring Peyton and Eli Manning.

Chargers vs. Ravens picks, predictions

Here's how the USA TODAY Sports staff feels tonight's Chargers-Ravens "MNF" matchup will tilt:

Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers 24, Ravens 23

Tyler Dragon: Ravens 25, Chargers 23

Richard Morin: Ravens 28, Chargers 27

Jordan Mendoza: Ravens 31, Chargers 30

Chargers vs. Ravens live stream

Live stream: Fubo TV | ESPN+

Cord-cutters looking for a live stream for the matchup can turn to Fubo TV. Fubo TV carries NBC, as well as CBS, FOX, NFL Network and the ESPN family of networks, meaning you can catch NFL action through the remainder of the season.

ESPN+, the proprietary streaming service of ESPN, will also carry the game.

