Chargers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football: Predictions, odds, how to watch

Before the NFL officially puts a bow on Week 9 and reaches the midseason point on the campaign, there's one more matchup left to be played.

The Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets will meet in a "Monday Night Football" showdown that could help shape the AFC wild-card race.

At 4-3, the Jets are sitting just outside the playoff picture. Robert Saleh's crew, however, is riding a three-game win streak into the showdown.

The Chargers, meanwhile, are 3-4 but hoping to build off their prime-time dismantling of the Chicago Bears last week.

What time is Chargers vs. Jets?

Kickoff for the Chargers-Jets game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

How can I watch Chargers vs. Jets?

Chargers at Jets will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. The game is also available to stream for free on Fubo.

The ManningCast alternate simulcast returns for the Chargers-Jets game, and will air on ESPN2. Peyton and Eli Manning will have Arnold Schwarzenegger, Trevor Lawrence, Keyshawn Johnson as guests.

Chargers vs. Jets predictions

Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers 27, Jets 17

If the Jets are to win, or even make this close, New York’s defense will have to carry the weight. That has been the case all season long. The Chargers, and specifically quarterback Justin Herbert, get into a rhythm Monday night and Herbert’s issue with his finger injury appears to have been solved.

Tyler Dragon: Chargers 23, Jets 21

Did Week 8’s win over the Bears ignite the Chargers? Brandon Staley certainly hopes so. The Chargers are the more desperate team as they hope to dig themselves out of a self-inflicted hole. Justin Herbert shined on Sunday night. Will he shine again on Monday night versus a formidable Jets defense?

Safid Deen: Jets 24, Chargers 17

Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler returned to form against the Bears last week, but they’re just unlucky when it comes to winning close games. Somehow, Robert Saleh has the Jets at 4-3. The Jets have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but Zach Wilson and the offense are still struggling. Still, they have found ways to win. And they’ll win again this week against the Chargers.

Jordan Mendoza: Chargers 21, Jets 16

The Chargers offense showed how good it is in the thrashing of Chicago, but in New York, they'll deal with a tough test from the Jets defense. What gets the job done though is the Los Angeles defense holding down Zach Wilson and company from generating much, as the Chargers get back to .500.

Chargers vs. Jets odds

The Chargers entered Monday as three-point favorites, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

