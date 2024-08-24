Chargers vs. Cowboys takeaways: Offense puts on a show in preseason finale

Chargers receiver Derius Davis runs for a 70-yard touchdown during the first quarter of a 26-19 preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

The Chargers made big strides on offense Saturday over their previous preseason games, securing coach Jim Harbaugh his first victory with the team in a 26-19 win over the Cowboys in Dallas.

With the preseason over, the Chargers will shift their focus to their season opener against the division rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 8.

Here are some key takeaways from the Chargers' win over the Cowboys:

Big-play offense

Chargers wide receiver Simi Fehoko works out before a game against the Packers in November. (Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

After failing to score a touchdown in their first two preseason games, the Chargers utilized big plays against the Cowboys to finally break through.

The Chargers' first touchdown came on a 70-yard end-around by wide receiver Derius Davis after a fake handoff. Davis, the team’s primary returner, is trying to carve out a role in the offense. He made the Cowboys defense look lost on the scoring run, showcasing his speed.

Two possessions later, Easton Stick hit wide receiver Simi Fehoko with a perfectly thrown deep ball on a 78-yard touchdown reception.

Fighting for a spot at the bottom of the receiver depth chart, Fehoko made a strong argument for staying on the 53-man roster. He has shined throughout the preseason, leading the team with seven receptions and 170 receiving yards.

Stick, battling Luis Perez to back up quarterback Justin Herbert, started the entire game. Stick improved on his other preseason outings, completing 12 of 29 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 17 yards.

Still, there were moments of inconsistency. Stick made some errant throws and was picked off at the start of the third quarter.

Have a game, old man Jefferson

Chargers safety Tony Jefferson celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half against the Cowboys. (Jerome Miron / Associated Press)

Tony Jefferson, the once-retired NFL veteran turned scout, came out of retirement to battle for a safety spot on the Chargers' roster. In a standout performance against the Cowboys, Jefferson made a compelling case to be on the roster.

Jefferson accounted for three Dallas turnovers, forcing a fumble recovered by Javontae Jean-Baptiste and intercepting Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance twice — with one at the goal line. Additionally, he led the team with 14 total tackles and added a sack on an outside blitz.

Etc.

Chargers legend Dan Fouts provided an update on Herbert's right foot injury during the game broadcast: "He told me last night that his right foot has healed completely and is no longer an issue." ... Cameron Dicker continued to look in mid-season form, connecting on field goal attempts of 21 and 48 yards, making it a perfect preseason with six successful kicks … Rookie tackle Tyler McLellan was carted off after sustaining an injury when an opponent rolled up on his ankle.

