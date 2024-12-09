Chargers vs. Chiefs score, live updates: Kansas City looks to clinch the AFC West against their division rivals from Los Angeles

How many streaks can the Kansas City Chiefs possibly be on at once? Two straight Super Bowls. Six straight AFC Championship games. Eight straight division titles. Nine straight playoff appearances. Fourteen straight wins in one-score games. What more can you say about the club that's become the league's premier franchise this decade? Well, this year, you can say that it's at least as good to be lucky as it is to be good. A bungled snap on a questionable play call is how the made it a ninth-straight 11-win season on Black Friday against the Raiders, and they'll have another shot at teetering on the edge for a win with the Chargers in town for Sunday Night Football.

Los Angeles is firmly in the AFC wild-card hunt at 8-4 and nearly took down the Chiefs in a 17-1 loss in Week 4, in which the Chargers had jumped out to a 10-0 lead. The Chiefs defense put the clamps on after the fast start, holding the Chargers to just 224 yards of offense in that game to win despite two Kansas City turnovers. A win Sunday night for K.C. means a ninth consecutive division title, and the club's streak of eight in a row is already second-best in NFL history behind the Patriots' 11 straight from 2009-2019.

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo