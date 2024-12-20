Chargers use 2nd-half surge to rally past Broncos, boost playoff position in AFC

Jim Harbaugh spent nine seasons away from the NFL. It takes much less time than that for the NFL to completely turn over. The personnel had almost totally changed since Harbaugh went to Michigan. Schemes evolved too as coaches moved in and out. It should have taken at least a season to readjust to the pros.
But through all of that change while he was at the college game, one thing remained constant: Harbaugh knows how to coach.
Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Charges didn’t clinch a playoff spot with a 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. They’d need a little bit of help on Sunday to do so in Week 16. But it’s getting closer. The Chargers fell behind 21-10 to the Broncos, who are likely also heading to the playoffs, but kept battling. Harbaugh helped his team by getting a fair catch free kick, invoking a seldom-used rule at the end of the first half. The defense tightened up, the offense started moving the ball and the Chargers came back for the victory.
Harbaugh returned to the NFL after winning a national title at Michigan and took over a Chargers team that had talent but plenty of holes and seemed like a less-than-perfect fit for his style. They’re 9-6 with two regular-season games to go and likely at least one more in the postseason. The main lesson is Harbaugh is one of the best coaches in football, regardless of what level.
Rare NFL play in the 1st half
The Chargers struggled last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, allowing 40 points, and that continued to start Thursday night’s game.
The Broncos scored three touchdowns in the first half. Denver QB Bo Nix had two passing touchdowns and Audric Estime ran for another. When Chargers QB Justin Herbert threw an interception in Broncos territory in the final minute of the first half, it seemed the Broncos would go into halftime with a 21-10 lead. But the Broncos weren’t able to run out the rest of the first half and punted in the final seconds. They had a fair catch interference penalty called, and the 15 yards from it led to Harbaugh utilizing a rarely used rule. He had kicker Cameron Dicker try a fair catch free kick with time expired in the half, and Dicker hit it from 57 yards out. It was the first made fair catch free kick in the NFL since 1976. The last time a team even tried one was 2019.
We just witnessed the first NFL fair-catch free kick since 1976 🤯
That cut the Broncos’ lead to 21-13 going into halftime. The Broncos shouldn’t have been anywhere near the returner to get a penalty, and punting it out of bounds would have been a better strategy. It cost Denver. It’s hard to say that momentum for the Chargers carried over right to the second half, because the Broncos got a field goal on the first possession after halftime, but the extra three points certainly helped the Chargers stay in it. And then they started playing like the Chargers have for most of Harbaugh’s first season.
Chargers take lead in 4th quarter
The Chargers started to warm up in the second half. They scored on Gus Edwards’ second touchdown run of the night, then Herbert had a great throw rolling to his left as he fell down, hitting a dart to Derius Davis for a 19-yard score. Josh Palmer made a fantastic juggling catch for the 2-point conversion and the Chargers led 27-24.
The defense that was shredded by the Buccaneers last week in a 40-17 loss and in the first half by Denver suddenly found some much-needed answers. The Broncos had three touchdowns before halftime and didn’t get a touchdown after it. Nix went from a comfortable quarterback to looking more like an inconsistent rookie. Denver head coach Sean Payton didn’t have a great second half either, punting twice near midfield, including once with less than five minutes left on a fourth-and-5. After that poor decision to punt, Herbert had a first-down run on third-and-10, Edwards broke a 43-yard run and then Herbert shoveled a check-down pass to Hassan Haskins, who ran for a 34-yard score. That’s why punting was the wrong move.
The Chargers can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday with a Dolphins loss or tie coupled with a Colts loss or tie. It probably doesn’t matter. At some point in the next couple weeks, the Chargers should clinch a wild-card berth. And it seems like just the beginning of good things for Harbaugh and the Chargers.
Ian Casselberry
Chargers score 21 unanswered points in 34–27 win over Broncos
Broncos
Total offense: 355 yards Bo Nix 29-40, 263 yards, 2 TDs Audric Estime 9 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD Marvin Mims Jr. 3 catches, 62 yards
Chargers
Total offense: 380 yards Justin Herbert 23-31, 284 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT Gus Edwards 14 carries, 68 yards, 2 TDs Ladd McConkey 6 catches, 87 yards
FINAL: Chargers 34, Broncos 27
The Chargers have to run a play with four seconds left and 4th-and-32 after three kneeldowns by Justin Herbert. Herbert just throws it down the field as time runs out.
Denver gets a first down on a 13-yard pass from Bo Nix to Michael Burton. But Nix can't connect with Marvin Mims Jr. on a deep throw. (Mims probably committed offensive pass interference, which wasn't called.)
After a two-yard run by Javonte Williams, Nix throws incomplete to Blake Watson and the Broncos have to punt.
Riley Dixon kicks it 46 yards to push the Chargers back to their 4-yard line.
Chargers take the lead
Following an offsides penalty on Denver's Zach Allen, Quentin Johnston makes a six-yard catch. Then Justin Herbert hits Ladd McConkey for a 17-yard gain.
That leads to a 19-yard pass to Derius Davis for a touchdown. Joshua Palmer makes a one-handed catch along the back line of the end zone for a 2-point conversion and the Chargers now lead 27–24 after trailing up until this point.
It wasn't as exciting or historic as Cameron Dicker's fair catch free kick field goal, but Denver's Wil Lutz nailed a 41-yard kick to end the Broncos' first possession of the second half.
Denver converted a fourth down earlier in the drive with a five-yard pass from Bo Nix to Courtland Sutton on 4th-and-2. But the Broncos couldn't get another first down after that and they settled for a field goal.
Broncos begin 2nd half on offense
Denver gets the ball to begin the second half after winning the opening coin toss and deferring.
Bo Nix hits Troy Franklin for an 18-yard gain on 3rd-and-1 from the Broncos' 39.
Halftime: Broncos 21, Chargers 13
Cameron Dicker's 57-yard free kick field goal makes it a 21–13 game at halftime.
Broncos
Total offense: 236 yards Bo Nix 15-21, 155 yards, 2 TDs Austin Estime 5 carries, 30 yards, 1 TD Marvin Mims Jr. 2 catches, 54 yards
Chargers
Total offense: 181 yards Justin Herbert 12-15, 140 yards, 1 INT Kimani Vidal 2 carries, 22 yards Ladd McConkey 3 catches, 57 yards
Chargers get fair catch free kick on interference penalty
Denver's Tremon Smith is called for fair catch interference on a punt as time expired. The penalty gives the Chargers an untimed down and they choose to attempt a fair catch free kick.
Cameron Dicker boots it through for a 57-yard field goal.
A rare fair catch free kick results in a Cameron Dicker 57-yard FG for the @Chargers 🤯
Chargers get the ball back on their 25 with 2:34 remaining in the first half.
Chargers with another 3-and-out
The Chargers needed to put a drive together to give their defense a break. But L.A. can't get a first down and has to punt.
Denver takes over at its 22-yard line after a 41-yard punt by JK Scott with five minutes remaining in the first half.
Should Denver's 3rd TD have been called back?
The Broncos' third touchdown should have been nullified by an ineligible man downfield penalty, according to Prime Video's Terry McAulay.
It's one thing for the refs to miss a call. It's a whole different thing for them to throw a flag for a penalty, review it, and then pick up the flag and still get it wrong. Broncos touchdown stands on this ineligible man downfield pic.twitter.com/F6QQVsQCx5
The Broncos are running the ball effectively on their first possession. Javonte Williams rips off a 15-yard gain on 3rd-and-2 from the Denver 48.
Williams has 21 yards on his first two carries. Austin Estime added a six-yard run to begin the drive.
Chargers go 3-and-out on first series
Gus Edwards gained seven yards on his first two carries. But Derius Davis is stopped for a three-yard loss on 3rd-and-3 and the Chargers will punt. No throws for Justin Herbert in this first series.
Denver takes over at its 28-yard line after a 38-yard punt from JK Scott.
Chargers on offense first
Denver won the coin toss and chose to defer. The Chargers will take the field first on offense.
Jim Harbaugh meets Larry David
Only in Los Angeles? Jim Harbaugh meets Larry David. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is over, but maybe the Chargers' social media team could film a sketch of the two arguing over David's seats at SoFi Stadium.
Currently, the Broncos hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC at 9–5 with the Chargers right behind them at 8–6 and the No. 7 seed.
Both teams appear to be in a comfortable position to make the playoffs. But the difference could be facing the Bills (11–3) in the wild-card round versus the Steelers (10–4).
Chargers won first clash with Broncos in Week 6
This is the second matchup between AFC West rivals this season. The Chargers won their first meeting in Week 6, 23–16.
Justin Herbert threw for 237 yards and a touchdown, completing 21-of-37 passes. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 96 yards and a score on 25 carries.
For the Broncos, Bo Nix completed 19-of-33 passes for 216 yards, 2 TDs and an interception. He was also Denver's leading rusher with 61 yards on six carries. Devaughn Vele caught four passes for 78 yards, while Courtland Sutton had four receptions for 53 yards and a TD.
