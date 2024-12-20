Advertisement
Live

Chargers use 2nd-half surge to rally past Broncos, boost playoff position in AFC

The win moves LA ahead of Denver in the AFC West

frank schwab
Senior writer
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 19: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers scrambles against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter in the game at SoFi Stadium on December 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Justin Herbert led the Chargers on a 90-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes to put the game away against the Denver Broncos on Thursday in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh spent nine seasons away from the NFL. It takes much less time than that for the NFL to completely turn over. The personnel had almost totally changed since Harbaugh went to Michigan. Schemes evolved too as coaches moved in and out. It should have taken at least a season to readjust to the pros.

But through all of that change while he was at the college game, one thing remained constant: Harbaugh knows how to coach.

Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Charges didn’t clinch a playoff spot with a 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. They’d need a little bit of help on Sunday to do so in Week 16. But it’s getting closer. The Chargers fell behind 21-10 to the Broncos, who are likely also heading to the playoffs, but kept battling. Harbaugh helped his team by getting a fair catch free kick, invoking a seldom-used rule at the end of the first half. The defense tightened up, the offense started moving the ball and the Chargers came back for the victory.

Harbaugh returned to the NFL after winning a national title at Michigan and took over a Chargers team that had talent but plenty of holes and seemed like a less-than-perfect fit for his style. They’re 9-6 with two regular-season games to go and likely at least one more in the postseason. The main lesson is Harbaugh is one of the best coaches in football, regardless of what level.

The Chargers struggled last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, allowing 40 points, and that continued to start Thursday night’s game.

The Broncos scored three touchdowns in the first half. Denver QB Bo Nix had two passing touchdowns and Audric Estime ran for another. When Chargers QB Justin Herbert threw an interception in Broncos territory in the final minute of the first half, it seemed the Broncos would go into halftime with a 21-10 lead. But the Broncos weren’t able to run out the rest of the first half and punted in the final seconds. They had a fair catch interference penalty called, and the 15 yards from it led to Harbaugh utilizing a rarely used rule. He had kicker Cameron Dicker try a fair catch free kick with time expired in the half, and Dicker hit it from 57 yards out. It was the first made fair catch free kick in the NFL since 1976. The last time a team even tried one was 2019.

That cut the Broncos’ lead to 21-13 going into halftime. The Broncos shouldn’t have been anywhere near the returner to get a penalty, and punting it out of bounds would have been a better strategy. It cost Denver. It’s hard to say that momentum for the Chargers carried over right to the second half, because the Broncos got a field goal on the first possession after halftime, but the extra three points certainly helped the Chargers stay in it. And then they started playing like the Chargers have for most of Harbaugh’s first season.

The Chargers started to warm up in the second half. They scored on Gus Edwards’ second touchdown run of the night, then Herbert had a great throw rolling to his left as he fell down, hitting a dart to Derius Davis for a 19-yard score. Josh Palmer made a fantastic juggling catch for the 2-point conversion and the Chargers led 27-24.

The defense that was shredded by the Buccaneers last week in a 40-17 loss and in the first half by Denver suddenly found some much-needed answers. The Broncos had three touchdowns before halftime and didn’t get a touchdown after it. Nix went from a comfortable quarterback to looking more like an inconsistent rookie. Denver head coach Sean Payton didn’t have a great second half either, punting twice near midfield, including once with less than five minutes left on a fourth-and-5. After that poor decision to punt, Herbert had a first-down run on third-and-10, Edwards broke a 43-yard run and then Herbert shoveled a check-down pass to Hassan Haskins, who ran for a 34-yard score. That’s why punting was the wrong move.

The Chargers can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday with a Dolphins loss or tie coupled with a Colts loss or tie. It probably doesn’t matter. At some point in the next couple weeks, the Chargers should clinch a wild-card berth. And it seems like just the beginning of good things for Harbaugh and the Chargers.

Live45 updates
  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers score 21 unanswered points in 34–27 win over Broncos

    Broncos

    Total offense: 355 yards
    Bo Nix 29-40, 263 yards, 2 TDs
    Audric Estime 9 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD
    Marvin Mims Jr. 3 catches, 62 yards

    Chargers

    Total offense: 380 yards
    Justin Herbert 23-31, 284 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
    Gus Edwards 14 carries, 68 yards, 2 TDs
    Ladd McConkey 6 catches, 87 yards

  • Ian Casselberry

    FINAL: Chargers 34, Broncos 27

    The Chargers have to run a play with four seconds left and 4th-and-32 after three kneeldowns by Justin Herbert. Herbert just throws it down the field as time runs out.

    Chargers win, 34–27, scoring 21 unanswered points.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers recover Denver onside kick

    Denver got a good hop on the onside kick attempt by Wil Lutz. But Nick Niemann recovers for the Chargers.

    L.A. can kneel it out with 57 seconds remaining in the game.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Denver field goal makes it 34–27

    On 4th-and-3, Bo Nix completes a pass to Lucas Krull for four yards.

    Denver follows that up with a 11-yard pass from Bo Nix to Javonte Williams.

    From the Chargers' 37, the Broncos opt for a field goal with 57 seconds left. Wil Lutz hits a 55-yarder to make it 34–27.

    Denver will now attempt an onside kick.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Broncos going for it on 4th down

    Bo Nix hits Lucas Krull for a 10-yard pass on 3rd-and-13. The Broncos are going for it on 4th down at their 48-yard line with 1:26 left. Los Angeles calls time out.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Broncos commit 2 penalties on 1 play

    Bo Nix throws an illegal forward pass to Javonte Williams after running for a first down. But that penalty is declined in favor of a holding penalty on Garrett Bolles.

    That leaves the Broncos with a 2nd-and-13 at their 38 with 1:54 remaining after the 2-minute warning.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers with the dagger

    The Chargers may have put this game away. Hassan Haskins scores a touchdown on a 34-yard catch and run.

    After the extra point, the Chargers have a 34–24 lead with 2:27 remaining in the game.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Gus Edwards 43-yard run

    After Quentin Johnston drops a catch on 2nd-and-10, Justin Herbert gets a big 16-yard scramble to the right for a first down.

    Gus Edwards follows that up with a 43-yard run that might put the Broncos in trouble.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Bud Dupree sacks Bo Nix

    Bo Nix is sacked by Bud Dupree on 1st-and-10 at the Denver 45. The Broncos can't recover from that 10-yard loss, despite a seven-yard rush by Austin Estime and seven-yard catch from Lucas Krull.

    Riley Dixon punts 41 yards and the Chargers take over at their 10-yard line with 4:29 remaining in regulation.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Broncos blitz gets to Justin Herbert

    The Chargers give themselves some breathing room on an 8-yard catch by Hayden Hurst.

    But three plays later on 3rd-and-9, the Broncos get to Justin Herbert on a blitz up the middle by Drew Sanders. That results in an 11-yard loss.

    The Broncos take over on their 45-yard line after a 46-yard punt by JK Scott with 6:41 remaining in the fourth quarter.

  • Ian Casselberry

    How close was Joshua Palmer's 2-point conversion catch?

  • Ian Casselberry

    Broncos have to punt

    Denver gets a first down on a 13-yard pass from Bo Nix to Michael Burton. But Nix can't connect with Marvin Mims Jr. on a deep throw. (Mims probably committed offensive pass interference, which wasn't called.)

    After a two-yard run by Javonte Williams, Nix throws incomplete to Blake Watson and the Broncos have to punt.

    Riley Dixon kicks it 46 yards to push the Chargers back to their 4-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers take the lead

    Following an offsides penalty on Denver's Zach Allen, Quentin Johnston makes a six-yard catch. Then Justin Herbert hits Ladd McConkey for a 17-yard gain.

    That leads to a 19-yard pass to Derius Davis for a touchdown. Joshua Palmer makes a one-handed catch along the back line of the end zone for a 2-point conversion and the Chargers now lead 27–24 after trailing up until this point.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Ray Wersching, the last kicker to get a free kick field goal

  • Ian Casselberry

    Broncos called for horse collar tackle

    Denver's Jonathan Cooper is called for a horse collar tackle penalty bringing down Justin Herbert on 2nd-and-6 from the Chargers' 38. The flag advances Los Angeles to the Denver 47-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    3rd quarter: Broncos 24, Chargers 19

    Javonte Williams' third-down catch meant Denver had to punt, rather than the Chargers getting an interception.

    Los Angeles took over at its 22-yard line following a Riley Dixon punt.

    As the third quarter ends, the Chargers have a 2nd-and-6 at their 34 after a 12-yard catch from Joshua Palmer and four-yard run by Gus Edwards.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Javonte Williams wrestles catch away from Derwin James

    Javonte Williams wins a wrestling match with Derwin James for the ball on a one-yard pass from Bo Nix.

    It initially appeared that James had the interception, but Williams had the ball after the scuffle was over.

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Broncos 24, Chargers 19

    After Justin Herbert is sacked for a 10-yard loss by Dondrea Tillman, the Chargers' drive appears to be stalled.

    Yet two plays later, Justin Strnad is called for an unnecessary roughness penalty, hitting Herbert after he gives himself up for a slide. The penalty moves Los Angeles to the Denver 5-yard line.

    Gus Edwards then scores on a five-yard TD run. The Chargers go for a 2-point conversion, but Herbert can't get into the end zone.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers on the move

    Justin Herbert gains 18 yards on a scramble up the middle. He follows that up with a 10-yard pass to Tucker Fisk and 19-yard throw to Stone Smartt.

    Los Angeles has 1st-and-10 at the Broncos' 15.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Field goal: Broncos 24, Chargers 13

    It wasn't as exciting or historic as Cameron Dicker's fair catch free kick field goal, but Denver's Wil Lutz nailed a 41-yard kick to end the Broncos' first possession of the second half.

    Denver converted a fourth down earlier in the drive with a five-yard pass from Bo Nix to Courtland Sutton on 4th-and-2. But the Broncos couldn't get another first down after that and they settled for a field goal.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Broncos begin 2nd half on offense

    Denver gets the ball to begin the second half after winning the opening coin toss and deferring.

    Bo Nix hits Troy Franklin for an 18-yard gain on 3rd-and-1 from the Broncos' 39.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Halftime: Broncos 21, Chargers 13

    Cameron Dicker's 57-yard free kick field goal makes it a 21–13 game at halftime.

    Broncos

    Total offense: 236 yards
    Bo Nix 15-21, 155 yards, 2 TDs
    Austin Estime 5 carries, 30 yards, 1 TD
    Marvin Mims Jr. 2 catches, 54 yards

    Chargers

    Total offense: 181 yards
    Justin Herbert 12-15, 140 yards, 1 INT
    Kimani Vidal 2 carries, 22 yards
    Ladd McConkey 3 catches, 57 yards

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers get fair catch free kick on interference penalty

    Denver's Tremon Smith is called for fair catch interference on a punt as time expired. The penalty gives the Chargers an untimed down and they choose to attempt a fair catch free kick.

    Cameron Dicker boots it through for a 57-yard field goal.

    That is the first free kick field goal in the NFL since 1976.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Interception kills Chargers' scoring chance

    So much for a Chargers score before halftime. Justin Herbert's 35-yard throw is picked off at the goal line by Kris Abrams-Draine.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers are driving before the half

    Justin Herbert has completed two passes for 30 yards to Ladd McConkey, along with a 12-yard throw to Derius Davis.

    The Chargers are at the Denver 27 with 1:07 remaining in the first half.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers get a stop

    The Chargers' defense finally forces a punt. Joey Bosa sacks Bo Nix for an eight-yard loss and Denver can't get a first down after that, despite a 12-yard pass from Nix to Courtland Sutton.

    Chargers get the ball back on their 25 with 2:34 remaining in the first half.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers with another 3-and-out

    The Chargers needed to put a drive together to give their defense a break. But L.A. can't get a first down and has to punt.

    Denver takes over at its 22-yard line after a 41-yard punt by JK Scott with five minutes remaining in the first half.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Should Denver's 3rd TD have been called back?

    The Broncos' third touchdown should have been nullified by an ineligible man downfield penalty, according to Prime Video's Terry McAulay.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Broncos 21, Chargers 10

    Denver goes 70 yards in six plays for its third touchdown.

    After a 54-yard catch and run from Bo Nix to Marvin Mims Jr., the Broncos QB follows up with a six-yard TD pass to Devaughn Vele. Nix has two TD passes thus far.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers get stuffed on 3rd-and-1

    Denver's Zach Allen stuffs Gus Edwards for a two-yard loss on 3rd-and-1. Los Angeles has to settle for a field goal.

    Cameron Dicker's 37-yard kick makes it Broncos 14, Chargers 10.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers on the move

    Do we have a shootout in the making? The Chargers open their third drive with a 27-yard catch and run from Ladd McConkey.

  • Ian Casselberry

    2 drives, 2 TDs for Denver

    After an 18-yard reception by Courtland Sutton, Austin Estime churns out a spinning nine-yard run to give the Broncos a 1st-and-10 at the Chargers' 11-yard line.

    Two plays later, Bo Nix rolls out to the right and connects with Michael Burton for a two-yard touchdown.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Bo Nix goes downfield

    Denver ends the first quarter with Bo Nix finally completing a pass down the field, hitting Devaughn Vele for 15 yards on 2nd-and-10. The Broncos begin the second quarter on the Broncos' 33.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Big ol' Scott Matlock

    A 295-pound fullback is peak Jim Harbaugh. Scott Matlock is also a defensive tackle for the Chargers.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers tie the game at 7–7

    Los Angeles answers with a touchdown, going 72 yards in eight plays finished off by a tough one-yard score by Gus Edwards.

    The big play on the drive was a 33-yard run by Kimani Vidal.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Herbert throws to open Chargers' 2nd drive

    Justin Herbert makes his first throw and hits big ol' fullback Scott Matlock (296 pounds!) for a 10-yard gain.

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN, Broncos

    The Chargers' Tony Jefferson is called for a questionable unnecessary roughness penalty hitting Blake Watson on the sideline after a 13-yard gain.

    Half the distance to the goal line gives Denver the ball on the Chargers' 3-yard line. Austin Estime punches it in for a Broncos' touchdown.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Denver keeps hammering

    A seven-yard run by Blake Watson gets Denver into the Chargers' red zone.

    Four Broncos' running backs have carried the ball on this drive.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Broncos' ground attack getting yards

    The Broncos are running the ball effectively on their first possession. Javonte Williams rips off a 15-yard gain on 3rd-and-2 from the Denver 48.

    Williams has 21 yards on his first two carries. Austin Estime added a six-yard run to begin the drive.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers go 3-and-out on first series

    Gus Edwards gained seven yards on his first two carries. But Derius Davis is stopped for a three-yard loss on 3rd-and-3 and the Chargers will punt. No throws for Justin Herbert in this first series.

    Denver takes over at its 28-yard line after a 38-yard punt from JK Scott.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers on offense first

    Denver won the coin toss and chose to defer. The Chargers will take the field first on offense.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jim Harbaugh meets Larry David

    Only in Los Angeles? Jim Harbaugh meets Larry David. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is over, but maybe the Chargers' social media team could film a sketch of the two arguing over David's seats at SoFi Stadium.

  • Ian Casselberry

    What's at stake in tonight's TNF matchup

    Currently, the Broncos hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC at 9–5 with the Chargers right behind them at 8–6 and the No. 7 seed.

    Both teams appear to be in a comfortable position to make the playoffs. But the difference could be facing the Bills (11–3) in the wild-card round versus the Steelers (10–4).

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers won first clash with Broncos in Week 6

    This is the second matchup between AFC West rivals this season. The Chargers won their first meeting in Week 6, 23–16.

    Justin Herbert threw for 237 yards and a touchdown, completing 21-of-37 passes. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 96 yards and a score on 25 carries.

    For the Broncos, Bo Nix completed 19-of-33 passes for 216 yards, 2 TDs and an interception. He was also Denver's leading rusher with 61 yards on six carries. Devaughn Vele caught four passes for 78 yards, while Courtland Sutton had four receptions for 53 yards and a TD.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Broncos-Chargers inactives, TNF Week 16