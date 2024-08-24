Chargers players rescued from 'inoperable elevator' by Dallas Fire-Rescue

Some members of the Los Angeles Chargers had a harrowing Friday night.

The Chargers revealed on social media that "several" players and other members of the team's traveling party got stuck in an "inoperable elevator" at the team's Dallas-area hotel.

The situation required the intervention (and considerable effort) of the Dallas Fire-Rescue. Per the Chargers, Dallas Fire-Rescue helped everyone exit the stuck elevator through one of its ceiling panels and moved them into an operational elevator next to it.

"The Los Angeles Chargers thank Dallas Fire-Rescue for their quick response, professionalism and substantial efforts in ensuring everyone's safety," the team said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how many players were involved in the situation, nor did the Chargers reveal their identities.

The Chargers are slated to play the Dallas Cowboys Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in their final preseason game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chargers players rescued from stuck elevator by Dallas firefighters