It's that time of year in which we're getting NFL games on Saturday.

And that's the case on Saturday, December 28, 2024, with three games on the calendar as part of Week 17 of the NFL season. One of them is the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots on the NFL Network.

And if you're here, you might be wondering: who are those voices you're hearing on the broadcast of the Saturday game?

Fear not! We have answers.

Chris Rose will be on play-by-play. He'll be joined by Ross Tucker, who will be analyst. Steve Wyche will be reporting from the sidelines.

That's it! Enjoy the game!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Chargers-Patriots announcers: Who's calling the Week 17 Saturday game on NFL Network?