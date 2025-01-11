Chargers 'LAFD' hats pay tribute to Los Angeles firefighters at playoff game vs. Texans

The Los Angeles Chargers are playing on the road to start the 2025 NFL playoffs, but they are keeping their hometown close to their hearts as they square off against the Houston Texans.

Chargers players wore "LAFD" shirts and hats during warm-ups against the Texans. The gear is meant to highlight the efforts of the Los Angeles Fire Department, which has been attempting to contain deadly and destructive wildfires throughout the week.

"Puttin' on for the city," the Chargers wrote in a social media post highlighting the gear.

The Chargers post also contained a link to the team's official shop where fans could purchase T-shirts to support the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Funds raised from the sale of these T-shirts will be granted to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation to support local firefighters and those impacted by the wildfires in Southern California," the Chargers and Fanatics wrote in a description of the product.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh first wore an LAFD hat to his Thursday news conference. He wanted to show his support for the Los Angeles Fire Department and credited first responders and residents for banding together amid the disaster.

"Our hearts go out and abundant prayer to all that have been affected by this tragedy," Harbaugh told reporters. "Also, I've just been inspired greatly by the first responders, the firefighters and the residents that have pulled together, had each others back. It's been tremendously inspiring."

It isn't yet clear whether Harbaugh will wear his LAFD hat during the Chargers-Texans playoff game. That said, many of his coaches and players, including quarterback Justin Herbert, rocked the gear during warmups ahead of the Saturday afternoon game.

More than 153,000 Los Angeles County residents are under active evacuation orders as a result of the fires with 57,000 structures at risk, USA TODAY's Jeanine Santucci reports. CalFire reports that the fires have consumed more than 38,000 acres of land and were just 11% contained as of Saturday.

The Palisades Fire – which began Tuesday – has accounted for 21,000 acres of damage, making it the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

The NFL relocated the Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings "Monday Night Football" playoff game to the Arizona Cardinals' home in Glendale as a result of the fires.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chargers honor firefighters with 'LAFD' gear at playoff game vs Texans