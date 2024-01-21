Chargers interview Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn for head coaching job

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has interviewed for the Chargers' head coaching vacancy. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

The Chargers announced Saturday they completed head coaching interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, with the team also expected to meet with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris later in the afternoon.

That would leave the Chargers with 15 candidates for head coach and eight for general manager, while checking off each still-available person who has been linked to them by various reports.

Former San Francisco 49ers executive Adam Peters was another name reportedly on the Chargers’ list, but he was hired by Washington before interviewing with the Chargers.

This likely signals the start of the next phase of the hiring process, which is expected to include second meetings.

Many of the interviews conducted by the Chargers and other teams to date have been done remotely. NFL guidelines prohibit in-person meetings with coaches employed by other teams until Monday.

As the Chargers’ searches appear ready to intensify, Jim Harbaugh is the highest-profile, most-discussed candidate to meet with team officials.

Harbaugh, 60, also has interviewed with Atlanta and remains in negotiations with Michigan on an extension, according to reports.

Among some fans and media members, Harbaugh’s next move has become an obsession as he plots his future having just won a national championship with the Wolverines.

Over the past few weeks, he has been thought to be a favorite for the Chargers’ job, a position that would pair him with Justin Herbert. The young quarterback’s presence alone is considered a significant draw.

In all, the Chargers will have met with six candidates who are former full-time NFL head coaches: Harbaugh, Morris, Steve Wilks, Leslie Frazier, Mike Vrabel and Dan Quinn.

They’ve interviewed two others who were college head coaches in Todd Monken and David Shaw.

No one among the rest of the group has full-time head-coaching experience: Johnson, Glenn, Giff Smith, Kellen Moore, Patrick Graham, Mike Macdonald and Brian Callahan.

Smith finished the season as the Chargers’ interim head coach, replacing Brandon Staley, who, along with general manager Tom Telesco, was fired Dec. 15.

Among those interviewed to replace Telesco, four are assistant general managers: JoJo Wooden (Chargers), Brandon Brown (New York Giants), Ian Cunningham (Chicago) and Ed Dodds (Indianapolis).

Wooden added the title of interim general manager after Telesco was dismissed.

The other four have player personnel titles: Joe Hortiz (Baltimore), Terrance Gray (Buffalo), Jeff Ireland (New Orleans) and Jeff King (Chicago).





