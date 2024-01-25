Chargers hire Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as new coach

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to hire Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (C) as their head coach. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Jim Harbaugh left the University of Michigan to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chargers announced Wednesday night.

"Jim Harbaugh is football personified, and I can think of no one better to lead the Chargers forward," Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a news release.

Harbaugh, who led the Wolverines to a national title on Jan. 8, was targeted by several NFL teams. He interviewed twice with the Chargers, who fired former coach Brandon Staley in December.

"My love for Michigan, playing there and coming back to coach there, leaves a lasting impact," Harbaugh said. "I'll always be a loyal Wolverine. I'm remarkably fortunate to have been afforded the privilege of coaching at places where life's journey has created strong personal connections for me.

Harbaugh, 60, led the Wolverines to an 89-25 record over nine seasons. He was hired at Michigan in 2015. He led the San Francisco 49ers to a 44-19-1 regular-season record from 2011 through 2014. He also led the 49ers to a 5-3 postseason mark, including a Super Bowl run in 2012-13.

Harbaugh also coached at San Diego and Stanford before becoming coach of the 49ers. He coached quarterbacks for the Oakland Raiders in 2002 and 2003. He started his coaching career as an assistant at Western Kentucky from 1994 through 2001.

Harbaugh played for the Chargers for the final two seasons of his NFL playing career. He also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

"Being back here feels like home, and it's great to see that those things haven't changed," Harbaugh said.

The Chargers (5-12) owned the No. 18 offense and No. 28 defense in 2023. They've made the playoffs just three times since 2009.

"The only job you start at the top is digging a hole, so we know we've got to earn our way," Harbaugh said. "Be better today than yesterday. Be better tomorrow than today. My priorities are faith, family and football, and we are going to attack each with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.

"This organization is putting in the work -- investing capital, building infrastructure and doing everything within its power to win. Great effort equals great results, and we're just getting started."