Chargers draft one of Jim Harbaugh's Michigan stars, LB Junior Colson, in third round

Jim Harbaugh is bringing one of his Wolverines to Los Angeles.

The Chargers selected Michigan linebacker Junior Colson in the third round (pick No. 69) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Colson led Michigan with 95 tackles and helped the Wolverines win the the national championship last season.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pound inside linebacker was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and appeared in 43 career games (36 starts).

Colson is the first Wolverine selected by the former Michigan coach.

"I'm just happy to be back with him. I went to Michigan for a reason, he was that reason. He picked me again," Colson said. "I'm blessed and highly favored, and I can't wait to get to work for him."

Colson’s transition from college to professional football could be aided by Harbaugh and Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who Harbaugh brought over from Michigan. Colson knows Minter’s defense and started all 15 games for the Wolverines in 2023.

The linebacker is the first defensive player drafted by the Chargers thus far in the 2024 draft. The Chargers drafted Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt No. 5 overall in the first round and Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the second round (pick No. 34).

How Junior Colson fits with Harbaugh’s Chargers?

The Chargers 2023 starting linebackers, Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray Jr., are no longer on the team.

Colson could start as a rookie alongside veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman in the Chargers’ base nickel defense. Colson is an instinctive linebacker, with good size and strength. He gets off the blocks well and is a sure tackler. His familiarity in Minter’s defense should help him going forward.

"I believe that I fit into that very easily and very, very well. I think that I'm that guy in the middle that they've been looking for, that guy that can run the defense and call the plays. It's very similar, we ran the exact same defense back in college," Colson said. "It's going to be very easy to get in and get to work."

