Chargers activate wide receiver D.J. Chark from IR ahead of game vs. Browns

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers activated wide receiver D.J. Chark from injured reserve on Saturday.

The seventh-year receiver is expected to be in the lineup and make his debut with the Chargers on Sunday at Cleveland.

Chark missed the first seven games of the season after suffering a groin injury during the final week of training camp. He averaged 14.5 yards per catch and had 23 touchdowns in his six previous NFL seasons with Jacksonville, Detroit and Carolina.

The Chargers also elevated cornerback Eli Apple and wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the practice squad to play against the Browns.

Apple was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 14 after a rash of injuries in Los Angeles' secondary. He was the 10th overall pick by the New York Giants in 2016 and has also played with New Orleans, Carolina, Cincinnati and Miami.

Apple was elevated after starting cornerback Kristian Fulton was declared out Friday with a hamstring injury.

This will be the third straight game Reagor has been elevated from the practice squad.

The Chargers also announced they placed rookie wide receiver Brenden Rice on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Associated Press