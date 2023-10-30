Chargers' 30-13 home win over the Chicago Bears by the numbers

Chargers receiver Simi Fehoko (87) gets past Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) for a first-quarter touchdown, one of three TD passes thrown by Justin Herbert. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 30-13 home victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday:

30

Touchdown receptions for Austin Ekeler in his career, the youngest back (28 years, 173 days) since 1960 to reach the mark. Marshall Faulk (28 years, 265 days) held the previous record. The 30 scores also is a record for a running back with a single team, breaking a tie with Brian Westbrook of the Philadelphia Eagles.

34

Games with at least two touchdown passes for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in his career. He threw TD passes to Austin Ekeler, Donald Parham and Simi Fehoko against the Chicago Bears.

6

Times the Chargers have lost two in a row under coach Brandon Staley. They have never lost three in a row under Staley, this time beating the Chicago Bears after losses against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

2021

The year the last time the Chicago Bears won two games in a row, having beaten the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants in Weeks 16 and 17 that season.

Summary

Chicago 0 7 0 6 — 13



CHARGERS 14 10 6 0 — 30

First Quarter





CHARGERS — Ekeler 39 pass from J.Herbert (Dicker kick), 7:08. Drive: 10 plays, 92 yards, 5:36. Key plays: J.Herbert 6 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-5, J.Herbert 13 pass to Ekeler.

CHARGERS — Fehoko 9 pass from J.Herbert (Dicker kick), :43. Drive: 9 plays, 55 yards, 4:18. Key play: J.Herbert 13 pass to Ekeler.

Second Quarter





CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 43, 8:50. Drive: 8 plays, 32 yards, 3:55. Key play: J.Taylor 8 interception return to CHARGERS 43.

Chicago — Evans 11 run (Santos kick), 1:47. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:03. Key plays: Bagent 18 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-6, Bagent 10 pass to Kmet on 3rd-and-8, Bagent 11 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-8.

CHARGERS — Parham 11 pass from J.Herbert (Dicker kick), :04. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 1:43. Key plays: J.Herbert 11 pass to Johnston, J.Herbert 12 pass to Johnston, J.Herbert 23 pass to Ekeler, J.Herbert 6 pass to Johnston on 3rd-and-3.

Third Quarter





CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 53, 8:51. Drive: 11 plays, 40 yards, 6:09. Key plays: J.Herbert 9 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-6, J.Herbert 17 pass to Parham on 3rd-and-6, J.Herbert 5 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-9.

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 46, 3:00. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 00:52.

Fourth Quarter





Chicago — Bagent 1 run (pass failed), 2:12. Drive: 10 plays, 41 yards, 4:02. Key plays: Bagent 8 pass to Kmet on 3rd-and-7, Bagent 17 pass to Kmet, Bagent 8 pass to Evans on 3rd-and-10, Evans 4 run on 4th-and-2.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: CHICAGO. Foreman 9-34, R.Johnson 6-21, Evans 4-18, Mooney 1-3, Bagent 4-(minus 1), Taylor 1-(minus 2). CHARGERS, Ekeler 15-29, Kelley 6-21, Spiller 3-3, Herbert 1-1.

PASSING: CHICAGO. Bagent 25-37-2-232. CHARGERS, Herbert 31-40-0-298.

RECEIVING: CHICAGO. Kmet 10-79, Moore 4-55, Evans 3-22, R.Johnson 3-10, Mooney 1-41, Scott 1-11, Tonyan 1-8, V.Jones 1-4, Foreman 1-2. CHARGERS, K.Allen 8-69, Ekeler 7-94, Johnston 5-50, Parham 4-43, Palmer 3-24, D.Davis 2-4, Fehoko 1-9, Spiller 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS: CHICAGO. Taylor 1-14. CHARGERS, D.Davis 1-6.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHICAGO. V.Jones 1-24, R.Johnson 1-0. CHARGERS, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHICAGO. Stevenson 10-2-0, Edwards 9-4-0, Sanborn 7-1-0, Harmon 4-1-0, Hicks 4-0-0, Ju.Jones 3-1-0, J.Johnson 3-0-0, Gordon 2-2-0, Pickens 2-0-0, Billings 1-2-0, Edmunds 1-0-0, Ja.Jones 1-0-0, Kareem 1-0-0, Walker 1-0-0, Green 0-1-0. CHARGERS, Kendricks 9-1-0, Murray 6-3-0, Samuel 5-0-0, James 4-1-0, Marlowe 3-1-0, Bosa 2-2-1, M.Davis 2-2-0, Henley 2-0-0, Rumph 2-0-0, Joseph-Day 1-1-0, Matlock 1-1-0, Bassey 1-0-0, Mack 1-0-0, Tuipulotu 1-0-0, A.Johnson 0-3-0, N.Williams 0-2-0, Fox 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHICAGO. None. CHARGERS, Taylor 1-8, James 1-6.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Ramon George, HL Kent Payne, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Tyree Walton, Replay Durwood Manley.

Attendance — 70,240.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.