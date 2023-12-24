Chargers' 24-22 loss to the Buffalo Bills by the numbers

The Chargers' Cameron Dicker (11) kicked five field goals against the Bills and has made 19 attempts in a row. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 24-22 home loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday:

2-6

Chargers' record at home this season. They lost their last four games at SoFi Stadium.

11

Games in which Bills quarterback Josh Allen has thrown and run for a touchdown this season, an NFL record. He threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis and ran two yards for a touchdown in the first half against the Chargers.

39

Touchdowns accounted for by the Bills' Allen to lead the NFL. He has thrown for 27 touchdowns and run for 12.

19

Consecutive field-goal attempts made by Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker, who has only one miss this season. He made field goals from 20, 47, 30, 45 and 53 yards against the Bills.

4

First downs by the Chargers on third down on 14 attempts, a percentage of .286. The Bills converted on half of their 10 attempts.

1,038

Yards rushing for Bills running back James Cook this season, the first Buffalo back to eclipse 1,000 yards since LeSean McCoy had 1,137 in 2017. He ran 20 times for 70 yards against the Chargers.

Summary

Buffalo 0 14 7 3 — 24



CHARGERS 3 7 3 9 — 22

First Quarter





CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 20, 6:32. Drive: 14 plays, 90 yards, 6:40. Key plays: Stick 21 pass to Johnston, Stick 19 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-7, Stick 23 pass to Smartt on 3rd-and-9.

Second Quarter





CHARGERS — Stick 1 run (Dicker kick), 13:49. Drive: 4 plays, 27 yards, 1:15. Key play: Stick 15 pass to Everett.

Buffalo — G.Davis 57 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:02. Drive: 1 play, 57 yards, 00:10.

Buffalo — J.Allen 2 run (Bass kick), :38. Drive: 8 plays, 63 yards, 3:51. Key play: J.Allen 20 pass to G.Davis.

Third Quarter





CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 40, 7:22. Drive: 8 plays, 36 yards, 4:46. Key plays: Gilman 0 interception return to CHARGERS 42, Stick 21 run.

Buffalo — J.Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 1:28. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:54. Key plays: J.Allen 4 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-3, J.Allen 16 pass to Shakir on 3rd-and-4, J.Allen 36 pass to G.Davis.

Fourth Quarter





CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 47, 12:36. Drive: 12 plays, 46 yards, 3:52. Key plays: Stick 3 pass to Erickson on 3rd-and-2, Stick 12 pass to Guyton, Stick 18 pass to Palmer.

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 45, 7:19. Drive: 6 plays, 21 yards, 1:57. Key plays: Stick 23 pass to Erickson, Stick 6 pass to D.Davis on 3rd-and-18.

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 53, 5:26. Drive: 4 plays, -3 yards, 1:44.

Buffalo — Field goal Bass 29, :28. Drive: 14 plays, 64 yards, 4:58. Key plays: J.Allen 17 pass to Knox, J.Allen 11 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-8, J.Allen 15 pass to Shakir on 3rd-and-4, J.Allen 2 run on 3rd-and-10.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: BUFFALO, Cook 20-70, Fournette 5-20, J.Allen 5-15. CHARGERS, Ekeler 15-65, Stick 7-25, D.Davis 1-8, Johnston 1-1, Spiller 2-1, Kelley 1-(minus 2).

PASSING: BUFFALO, J.Allen 15-21-1-237. CHARGERS, Stick 23-33-0-212.

RECEIVING: BUFFALO, Diggs 5-29, Davis 4-130, Shakir 3-45, Knox 2-26, Kincaid 1-7. CHARGERS, Everett 7-42, Palmer 5-47, Ekeler 3-23, Johnston 2-29, Erickson 2-26, Smartt 1-23, Guyton 1-12, D.Davis 1-6, Spiller 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS: BUFFALO, Harty 3-11. CHARGERS, D.Davis 1-13.

KICKOFF RETURNS: BUFFALO, Fournette 1-17. CHARGERS, Kelley 1-16, D.Davis 1-0.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: BUFFALO, Rapp 7-2-0, Ta.Johnson 6-1-0, Bernard 5-2-1, Benford 5-2-0, Douglas 5-0-1, Rousseau 4-2-0, Poyer 3-2-0, Oliver 3-1-2, Dodson 3-0-0, Lewis 3-0-0, Ford 2-0-1, Floyd 2-0-0, Settle 1-2-0, Joseph 1-1-0, V.Miller 1-0-0, Lawson 0-1-0. CHARGERS, James 4-4-0, Tuipulotu 4-1-.5, Hawkins 4-1-0, A.Johnson 4-1-0, M.Davis 3-1-0, Mack 3-1-0, N.Williams 2-3-0, Murray 2-2-0, Kendricks 2-1-.5, Gilman 2-1-0, Ogbonnia 1-2-0, Samuel 1-1-0, Bassey 1-0-0, Hollins 1-0-0, Matlock 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: BUFFALO, None. CHARGERS, Gilman 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Roddy Ames.

Attendance — 67,678.

