Chaos Grips Major Soccer Tourney As Fans And Players Brawl In North Carolina

Violence marred a highly anticipated soccer showdown on Wednesday as fans and players alike brawled at the end of the Copa America semifinals match between Colombia and Uruguay in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Colombia won, 1-0.

CBS News said players from both teams were restrained on the field following the final whistle.

But the chaos spilled over into the stands, where Uruguay players got into it with fans of the Colombian team.

Footage showed drinks and fists being thrown:

USA Today said Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez was apparently punched in the face by a fan while being restrained. Then, after breaking free, he hit one of the fans.

Uruguay’s José María Giménez said his teammates’ family members were harassed by Colombia fans, and he called for better security, according to Yahoo Sports.

Colombia will face Argentina on Sunday in Miami in the finals. Uruguay will battle Canada for third place on Saturday in Charlotte.