What channel is Utah vs Utah State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 3 game

Week 3 of the college football season brings several rivalry games on the docket for Saturday.

And one of those is the Battle of the Brothers between No. 10 Utah and Utah State. Kickoff between the Utes and Aggies is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

The Utes (2-0) are coming off a 23-21 victory over Baylor in Week 2, which included a rare blocked field goal returned for a score. Despite picking up its second win of the season, Utah sustained a big loss as quarterback Cam Rising missed the entire second half with a hand injury. The game vs. the Bears did not count as a Big 12 game between both teams as it was the return game in a home-and-home series.

Meanwhile, Utah State (1-1) looks to bounce back vs. Utah after being shut out 48-0 vs. No. 11 USC last week in Los Angeles. Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes finished 18-of-27 passing on the day against the Trojans' defense, while throwing for 103 yards and an interception.

Utah has taken each of the last two matchups against Utah State in the rivalry series, and leads the all-time record 79-29-4.

Watch Utah vs Utah State live with Fubo (free trial)

Here's how to watch the Utah vs Utah State game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Utah vs Utah State on today?

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Utah vs Utah State will broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network in Week 3 of the 2024 college football season. Dave Ryan and Robert Turbin will call the game from the booth at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, with Tina Cervasio reporting from the sidelines. Streaming option for the game includes Fubo, which carries CBS Sports Network and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Utah vs Utah State time today

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

The Utes vs Aggies game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET from Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

Utah vs Utah State predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 11

Utah 24, Utah State 14: With uncertainty surrounding Cam Rising and who will start at quarterback for Utah, it's hard to make a pick on who might win the 2024 edition of Battle of the Brothers. However, the depth of the Utes and their continuous rise in the national polls, make me lean with Utah in this one. But again, you never know what a rivalry game will bring out.

ODDS: Utah by 20.5

O/U: 44.5

Utah football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Utah's schedule for 2024, including available start times and TV channel information

All times Eastern

Aug. 29: vs. Southern Utah (W, 49-0)

Sept. 7: vs. Baylor (W, 23-12)

Sept. 14: at Utah State | 4:30 p.m. | CBSSN (Fubo)

Sept. 21: at No. 14 Oklahoma State * | 4 p.m. | Fox (Fubo)

Sept. 28: vs. No. 18 Arizona *

Oct. 5: BYE

Oct. 11: at Arizona State * | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)

Oct. 19: vs. TCU *

Oct. 26: at Houston *

Nov. 2: BYE

Nov. 9: vs. BYU *

Nov. 16: at Colorado *

Nov. 23: vs. No. 23 Iowa State *

Nov. 29: at UCF * | 8 p.m. | Fox (Fubo)

Record: 2-0

* denotes Big 12 game

Utah State football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Utah State's schedule for 2024, including available start times and TV channel information

All times Eastern

Aug. 31: vs. Robert Morris (W, 36-0)

Sept. 7: at No. 11 USC (L, 48-0)

Sept. 14: vs. No. 10 Utah | 4:30 p.m. | CBSSN (Fubo)

Sept. 21: at Temple | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 28: BYE

Oct. 5: at Boise State * | TBD | Fox (Fubo)

Oct. 11: vs. UNLV * | 9 p.m. | CBSSN (Fubo)

Oct. 19: vs. New Mexico * | 9 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)

Oct. 26: at Wyoming * | 7 p.m. | CBSSN (Fubo)

Nov. 2: BYE

Nov. 9: at Washington State | TBD | The CW Network (Fubo)

Nov. 16: vs. Hawai'i * | 3 p.m. | TBD

Nov. 23: vs. San Diego State * | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN (Fubo)

Nov. 29: at Colorado State * | TBD | Fox Sports 1 (Fubo)

Record: 1-1

* denotes Mountain West game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Utah vs Utah State channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info