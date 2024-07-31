What channel is USWNT on today? How to watch, roster, starting lineup vs. Australia at Olympics

The United States women's national soccer team's third and final group stage match of the 2024 Paris Olympics is set for Wednesday.

The USWNT, coming off a 3-0 victory over Zambia and 4-1 victory over Germany, has already advanced to the quarterfinals, only needing a point to in Group B play to secure a better draw. It can qualify as a group winner with a draw vs. Australia and can finish no worse than one of the two best-placed third-place teams in group play.

First-year manager Emma Hayes, coaching her first major tournament with the United States, has led the side to an impressive 2-0 start. Perhaps more impressive: The USWNT has scored seven goals in two games of group play, more than any other team. That mark is already better than the number produced in the 2023 World Cup, when the team scored four goals in four games.

Here's who the USWNT plays on Wednesday in its final group stage match:

Who does USWNT play today?

The USWNT will take on Australia on Wednesday in the final of its three group stage games. The United States have also faced Zambia and Germany in Group B of the 12-team tournament, beating the two by an aggregate score of 7-1.

What channel is USWNT game on today?

TV channel: E! Network

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

USWNT's match against Australia on Wednesday will air live on E! Network, with streaming options available on Peacock or Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

USWNT starting lineup today

This section will be updated when the U.S.'s starting 11 against Australia has been announced.

