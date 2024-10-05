What channel is USC vs Minnesota on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 6 game

After suffering a heartbreaker in its Big Ten opener on Sept. 21 on the road against Michigan, Lincoln Riley and USC football bounced back with a 38-21 home victory over Wisconsin.

With their first conference win in the books, the No. 15 Trojans (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) now seek their first conference road victory when they play Minnesota (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at 7:30 p.m. from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Saturday will mark the ninth game matchup between the two programs, with the Trojans leading the all-time series 6-1-1. USC won the most recent matchup 19-17 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 3, 2011. The Trojans also defeated the Golden Gophers 32-21 in Minneapolis on Sept. 18, 2010. The teams had not faced off since 1980 before that.

Here's how to watch USC football take on Minnesota, including kickoff time, TV channel, streaming options and more:

What channel is USC vs Minnesota on today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Livestream: Fubo (free trial)

The Trojans and Golden Gophers will play on the Big Ten Network. Guy Haberman (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be on the call, while Rhett Lewis will be the sideline reporter. The game can also be streamed on Fubo.

USC vs Minnesota time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT

The USC-Minnesota game will kick off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

USC vs Minnesota predictions, picks, odds

USC 31, Minnesota 24: USC wins its road Big Ten game behind another strong performance from quarterback Miller Moss and running back Woody Marks.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 4.

Odds: USC (-8)

Over/under: 48.5

Moneyline: USC (-300) | Minnesota (+250)

USC football schedule 2024

Here's a full look at the Trojans' 2024 schedule, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 1: vs. No. 12 LSU (Las Vegas) (W, 27-20)

Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Utah State (W, 48-0)

Saturday, Sept. 14: BYE

Saturday, Sept. 21: at No. 17 Michigan* (L, 27-24)

Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Wisconsin* (W, 38-31)

Saturday, Oct. 5: at Minnesota* | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network (Fubo)

Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. No. 7 Penn State* | CBS (Fubo), Paramount+

Saturday, Oct. 19: at Maryland*

Friday, Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers* | 11 p.m. | Fox (Fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 2: at Washington*

Saturday, Nov. 9: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Nebraska*

Saturday, Nov. 23: at UCLA*

Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. No. 13 Notre Dame

Record: 3-1, 1-1 Big Ten

* denotes Big Ten game

Minnesota football schedule 2024

Here's a full look at the Golden Gophers' 2024 schedule, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 29: vs. North Carolina (L, 19-17)

Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Rhode Island (W, 48-0)

Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Nevada (W, 27-10)

Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Iowa (L, 31-14)

Saturday, Sept. 28: at No. 12 Michigan (L, 27-24)

Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. No. 15 USC* | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network (Fubo)

Saturday, Oct. 12: at UCLA* | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network (Fubo)

Saturday, Oct. 19: BYE

Saturday, Oct. 26: vs. Maryland*

Saturday, Nov. 2: at No. 25 Illinois*

Saturday, Nov. 9: at Rutgers*

Saturday, Nov. 16: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. No. 7 Penn State*

Friday, Nov. 29: at Wisconsin* | Noon | CBS (Fubo), Paramount+

Record: 2-3, 0-2 Big Ten

* denotes Big Ten game

