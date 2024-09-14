What channel is UCLA vs Indiana on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 3 game

The new Big Ten well and truly gets underway in Week 3 as UCLA football starts the conference portion of its regular season schedule.

And it will come against an opponent that is 2,070 miles from its campus in Los Angeles, as the Bruins (1-0) welcome in Indiana (2-0) on Saturday for an under-the-light showdown at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA had Week 2 off after starting the DeShaun Foster era with a 16-13 win in Honolulu against Hawai'i, as Bruins kicker Mateen Bhaghani hit a go-ahead 32-yard field goal in the final minute vs. the Rainbow Warriors. Second-year starting quarterback finished with a 19-of-38 passing day vs. Hawaii while throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.

Similarly to the Bruins, Indiana is in the midst of a rebuild as Curt Cignetti has taken over the Hoosiers program after the firing of Tom Allen last November. So far the Cignetti era in Bloomington is off to a hot start as Indiana has outscored its first two opponents — FIU and Western Illinois — 108 to 10.

Here's how to watch the UCLA vs Indiana game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is UCLA vs Indiana on today?

UCLA vs Indiana will broadcast nationally on NBC in Week 3 of the 2024 college football season as the network's Big Ten Game of the Week. Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will call the game from the booth at the Rose Bowl Stadium, with Kathryn Tappen reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the NBC app, by logging in with your TV provider credential, on Peacock, NBC's subscription streaming service, and on Fubo, which carries the NBC and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

UCLA vs Indiana time today

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Bruins vs Hoosiers game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

UCLA vs Indiana predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 13.

Indiana 24, UCLA 14: "The experience Indiana's coaching staff has together is a big advantage in this one. This will only be UCLA coach DeShaun Foster's second game as a head coach and his staff is made up mostly of new faces to the program including offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The nucleus of Cignetti's staff is a fine-tuned machine at this point and in a better position to take advantage of the talent they've assembled. UCLA will still present challenges especially with all their athleticism on both sides of the ball, but as long as the Hoosiers don't make any major mistakes they should be able to win their Big Ten opener. " - The Bloomington Herald-Times' Indiana football beat reporter Michael Niziolek

ODDS: Indiana -3

O/U: 46.5

UCLA schedule 2024

Here's a look at the Bruins' schedule for 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern

Aug. 31: at Hawai'i (W, 16-3)

Sept. 7: BYE

Sept. 14: vs. Indiana * | 7:30 p.m. | NBC (Fubo and Peacock)

Sept. 21: at No. 17 LSU

Sept. 28: vs. No. 6 Oregon *

Oct. 5: at No. 7 Penn State *

Oct. 12: vs. Minnesota *

Oct. 19: at Rutgers *

Oct. 26: BYE

Nov. 2: at No. 24 Nebraska *

Nov. 8: vs. Iowa * | 9 p.m. | Fox (Fubo)

Nov. 15: at No. 22 Washington * | 9 p.m. | Fox (Fubo)

Nov. 23: vs. No. 11 USC *

Nov. 30: vs. Fresno State

Record: 1-0

* Denotes Big Ten game

Indiana schedule 2024

Here's a look at the Hoosiers' schedule for 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern

Aug. 31: vs. FIU (W, 31-7)

Sept. 6: vs. Western Illinois (W, 77-3)

Sept. 14: at UCLA * | 7:30 p.m. | NBC (Fubo and Peacock)

Sept. 21: vs. Charlotte

Sept. 28: vs. Maryland *

Oct. 5: at Northwestern *

Oct. 12: BYE

Oct. 19: vs. No. 24 Nebraska *

Oct. 26: vs. No. 22 Washington *

Nov. 2: at Michigan State *

Nov. 9: vs. No. 16 Michigan *

Nov. 16: BYE

Nov. 23: at No. 2 Ohio State *

Nov. 30: vs. Purdue

Record: 2-0

* Denotes Big Ten game

