What channel is TNT? How to watch the 2024 March Madness NCAA tournament

March Madness means brackets, sleepers, upsets and, oh yeah, busted brackets. But you can't enjoy any of that without catching all the fun across the wide swath of viewing options, streaming and otherwise.

For so many, trying to find a game will be an exercise in reaching the inner depths of your TV catalog. For the non-streaming viewer, games will be televised across four channels: CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. Depending on your cable or satellite TV provider and location, the channel numbers may be different.

Here's how you can watch March Madness's first-round broadcasts on TNT.

What channel is TNT?

The channel number for TNT depends on the cable or satellite TV provider of choice for viewers. Here's where to find TNT on each provider.

What channel is TNT on DIRECTV?

TBNT is channel 245 on digital satellite service DIRECTV.

What channel is TNT on DISH?

TNT is channel 138 on satellite TV provider DISH.

What channel is TNT on Optimum?

TNT is channel 37 on cable provider Optimum.

What channel is TNT on Cox?

TNT is on different channels to Cox viewers depending on the area. Here are the channel numbers for TNT on Cox in some major cities, according to data from cox.com.

Cleveland: 34

East Hartford, Connecticut: 25

East Providence, Rhode Island: 27

Fayetteville, Arkansas: 29

Gainesville, Florida: 45

Las Vegas: 18

Macon, Georgia: 33

New Orleans: 25

Oklahoma City: 31

Omaha, Nebraska: 36

Phoenix: 26

San Diego: 34

Topeka, Kansas: 30

Tucson, Arizona: 29

What channel is TNT on Spectrum?

Like Cox, the channel number for TNT differs across geographical locations for Spectrum viewers. Here are the TNT channel numbers for the cable provider, according to data from cabletv.com:

Atlanta: 29

Austin, Texas: 67

Bakersfield, California: 33

Buffalo, New York: 3

Charlotte, North Carolina: 26

Cincinnati: 51

Cleveland: 61

Columbus, Ohio: 12

Dallas: 77

El Paso, Texas: 40

Fort Worth, Texas: 77

Indianapolis: 35

Los Angeles: 42

Louisville, Kentucky: 43

Milwaukee: 33

New York: 3

Orlando, Florida: 11

St. Louis: 49

San Antonio, Texas: 27

San Diego: 27

Tampa, Florida: 33

What channel is TNT on Xfinity?

The channel number for TNT on Xfinity is also different depending on where you are in the U.S. Here are the TNT channel numbers for the cable provider, according to data from cabletv.com.

Albuquerque, New Mexico: 42

Atlanta: 41

Baltimore: 34

Bay Area, California: 37

Chicago: 32

Colorado Springs, Colorado: 60

Denver: 40

Detroit: 33

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: 42

Fresno, California: 25

Houston: 36

Indianapolis: 30

Jacksonville, Florida: 46

Memphis, Tennessee: 26

Minneapolis: 36

Orlando, Florida: 48

Philadelphia: 57

Pittsburgh: 36

Portland, Oregon: 54

Sacramento, California: 44

St. Paul, Minnesota: 66

Salt Lake City: 39

Seattle: 54

South Florida: 51

Tucson, Arizona: 36

March Madness automatic bids 2024: Who has clinched spot in men's NCAA Tournament?

2024 March Madness schedule

First Four : March 19-20 in Dayton, Ohio

First and second round : March 21-24 at multiple sites: Brooklyn, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh; Salt Lake City; Spokane, Washington; Memphis, Tennessee

East regional: March 28-30 in Boston

South regional: March 29-31 in Dallas

Midwest regional: March 29-31 in Detroit

West regional: March 29-31 in Los Angeles

Final Four: April 6-8 in Phoenix

