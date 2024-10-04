What channel is Syracuse vs UNLV on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 6 game

With the calendar now flipped to October, much of college football is shifting to conference play.

There are still a handful of marquee non-conference games remaining, though, including one that looks much more enticing than it did two months ago.

On Friday, Syracuse will make the roughly 2,500-mile trek to Las Vegas to take on No. 23 UNLV at Allegiant Stadium in a matchup pitting one of the ACC’s early surprise teams against one of the most exciting and unexpectedly newsworthy teams in all of college football.

Under first-year head coach Fran Brown, the Orange is 3-1, a stretch highlighted by a Sept. 7 victory against what was then a ranked Georgia Tech team. Syracuse’s strong start has been buoyed by Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord, who has thrown for 1,459 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. One of his favorite targets has been Trebor Pena, a junior wide receiver who is tied for eighth among all FBS players with five touchdown receptions.

In UNLV, the Orange will face what could very well end up as one of its biggest challenges of the season. The Rebels are 4-0 and ranked for the first time in program history. Coach Barry Odom’s team hasn’t just won, but done so with an unmistakable flair, averaging 45.3 points per game, the 10th-best mark among 134 FBS programs.

The program became a source of national intrigue and debate last week when quarterback Matthew Sluka left the team over allegedly unfulfilled verbal promises on NIL payments. In their first game without Sluka, however, the Rebels didn’t miss a beat, racking up 450 total yards in a 59-14 victory against Fresno State. In the win, quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, Sluka’s former backup, accounted for 301 total yards and four touchdowns.

Here's how to watch the Syracuse vs UNLV game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Syracuse vs UNLV on today?

TV channel : Fox Sports 1

Livestream: Fox Sports app | Fubo (free trial)

The Orange and Rebels will face off in a nationally televised matchup on Fox Sports 1. Trent Rush (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (analyst) will be on the call. Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Watch Syracuse vs UNLV football live with Fubo (free trial)

Syracuse vs UNLV time today

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Syracuse and UNLV are scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, October 4 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Syracuse vs UNLV predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 3

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: UNLV 31, Syracuse 27

“The Rebels are 4-0 ATS (against the spread), and dual-threat quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams led a 59-14 victory against Fresno State. Kyle McCord leads the FBS with 364.8 passing yards per game. Syracuse is 1-6 ATS as a road underdog since 2022. This line ticked a half-point from its opening, but the Orange are good enough to keep this close.”

Odds : UNLV (-6.5)

Over/under : 58.5 points

Moneyline: UNLV (-225) | Syracuse (+185)

Syracuse football schedule 2024

Here's a look at the Orange’s full 2024 schedule, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Ohio (W, 38-22)

Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Georgia Tech* (W, 31-28)

Saturday, Sept. 14: BYE

Friday, Sept. 20: vs. Stanford * (L, 26-24)

Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Holy Cross (W, 42-14)

Friday, Oct. 4: at No. 23 UNLV | 9 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 (Fubo)

Saturday, Oct. 12: at NC State * | 8 p.m. | ACC Network (Fubo)

Saturday, Oct. 19: BYE

Thursday, Oct. 24: at Pitt * | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+ and Fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Virginia Tech *

Saturday, Nov. 9: at Boston College *

Saturday, Nov. 16: at Cal*

Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. UConn

Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. No. 8 Miami *

* Denotes ACC game

UNLV football schedule 2024

Here's a look at the Rebels’ full 2024 schedule, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 31: at Houston (W, 27-7)

Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Utah Tech (W, 72-14)

Friday, Sept. 13: at Kansas (W, 23-20)

Saturday, Sept. 21: BYE

Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Fresno State * (W, 59-14)

Friday, Oct. 4: vs. Syracuse | 9 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 (Fubo)

Friday, Oct. 11: at Utah State * | 9 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)

Saturday, Oct. 19: at Oregon State | The CW (Fubo)

Friday, Oct. 25: vs. Boise State * | 10:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 9: at Hawai'i * | 9 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. San Diego State * | 10:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)

Friday, Nov. 22: at San José State* | 10 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 (Fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. Nevada * | 8 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)

* Denotes Mountain West game

