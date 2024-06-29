What channel is Switzerland vs Italy on today? TV channel and free live stream for Euro 2024 game

Defending champions Italy take on Switzerland in the first last-16 match at Euro 2024 this afternoon.

It was not a particularly convincing group-stage from the Italians, who edged past Albania, were beaten by Spain and then needed a last-gasp equaliser against Croatia to snatch the point that confirmed their place in the knockout stages.

They now take on Switzerland, who were minutes away from topping Group A. Niclas Fullkrug struck for Germany in the last minute, though, to leave the Swiss as runners-up, but they are still unbeaten in the tournament and will be eyeing a deep run.

In what is the more open side of the draw, the winner of this last-16 clash will face either England or Slovakia in the quarter-finals.

Where to watch Switzerland vs Italy

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4:30pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.