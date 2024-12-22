USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

What channel is Sunday Night Football on tonight? Watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on 'SNF'

Only three weeks remain until the NFL makes its big cut. Out of the 32 teams, only 14 will remain with a chance to hoist the Lombardi in February.

On Sunday night in Dallas, the Buccaneers and Cowboys will battle as they continue their quest to be in that group of 14. While Dallas' playoff hopes are slim at this stage, Tampa Bay is riding high coming into Week 16. The Bucs are winners of four straight and playing some of their best football all season.

Critics will say that the Bucs are beating up on lesser opponents, and that may be exactly what's on tap for Sunday night. As long as they handle business in Dallas, Todd Bowles' team will be well on their way to another playoff berth.

Here's everything you need to know for "Sunday Night Football."

Who plays tonight on Sunday Night Football?

The Cowboys host the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 16.

What channel is Sunday Night Football on? Time, TV schedule

Channel: NBC

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. local)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers can be found on NBC, the home of "Sunday Night Football." The game is set to kick off at around 8:20 p.m. ET, with NBC's "Football Night in America," getting the coverage started at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on live stream

Stream: Peacock, Fubo

For the cord cutters out there or the audience on-the-go, Cowboys vs. Buccaneers can be streamed with a subscription on Peacock or Fubo.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks, odds

All odds are via BetMGM as of Saturday.

Spread: Cowboys +4 (-110), Buccaneers -4 (-110)

Moneyline: Cowboys +170, Buccaneers -210

Total: Over 48.5 (-110), Under 48.5 (-110)

Tampa comes into this matchup as four point favorites on the road, with the total set at 48.5. With likely a three-point swing in Dallas' direction for home-field advantage, we are getting a discount on a Buccaneers team that should have no trouble coming out victorious on Sunday night.

Even though they are injured, the Cowboys' situation is much worse and they've played like that at home. Dallas struggled to get past the lowly Panthers in Week 15 and won't be able to coast by a Tampa group making a postseason push.

Mike Evans in on the hunt for another 1,000 yard season and Baker Mayfield looks ready to get him there. The Bucs duo should enjoy a successful night against a defense that isn't providing a lot of resistance on home turf in 2024.

The Cowboys winning streak will be short lived and the Bucs stretch theirs to five. Buccaneers 34, Cowboys 20

Sunday Night Football schedule

Here's a look at the remaining "Sunday Night Football" schedule in the regular season:

Week 16: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Week 17: Commanders vs. Falcons

Week 18: TBD

